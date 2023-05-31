Parshat Naso: Numbers 4:21-7:89; Judges 13:2-25.

Judaism is all about the community. We celebrate as a community; we mourn as a community; we learn as part of a community, and, of course, we eat as part of a community.

Additionally, Judaism has, for the most part, been uncomfortable with the idea of asceticism — the idea that physical pleasure stands in the way of spiritual enlightenment. In fact, in the Mishnah, Rabbi Chizkiah HaKohen, in the name of Rav, said, “A person will have to give justification and accounting for any delight he saw but did not consume.” (Kiddushin 4:12)

But what happens when one is feeling the need to be alone, the desire to connect to God on a deeper or individual level or feels that they need to separate from all the materialism that can surround us and clutter our lives at times? This person recognizes and accepts the importance of the community and the joys of the world; yet they feel that they need something else — what can they do? Is there a place for them and these feelings in Judaism?

The answer is clearly “yes — and …” While it is not the accepted standard path, there is also a Mishnah that states, “This is the way of Torah: Eat bread with salt, drink measured amounts of water, and sleep on the ground … and toil in Torah.” (Pirkei Avot 6:4)

The story of the Nazir that we read in this week’s parshah is a picture into how we might find a balance. The Nazirs decided that they needed to be closer to God and were permitted to take three vows that created a separation between them and the rest of the community — elevating their ritual practices to a higher level of holiness. They would vow that during the period they were to be a Nazir:

Not to consume any wine or grape product

Not to cut their hair

Not come in any contact with the dead (even their parents should they die)

The 19th-century commentator Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch teaches us that the basic definition of the Nazir means to “keep aloof or separate … This is no hermit-like isolation, no shutting oneself in the wilderness. It is an isolation of one’s mind and spirit with God in the midst of the ordinary life.”

In other words — the Nazir is saying, “I will not run away from the overwhelming crowd — but I will live and be a part of society. And I will also have a place of deeper connection I can go to when I need. For now, I need this escape — but I know that this will not last forever and when I return to the community in my totality, I will be that much stronger and connected as an individual and a member of my community.”

Rabbi Shalom Kantor is the rabbi of Congregation B’nai Moshe in West Bloomfield.