Local Jewish and African American community members tour historic Civil Rights sites.

A group of 14 Jewish and African American board members of the Friends of Pasteur, along with other school alumni and family members, recently took a thought-provoking five-day trip to historic Civil Rights sites in Alabama. They included Marcy Feldman and Deborah (Debbie) Manning who founded the Friends, a nonprofit organization that has provided volunteer tutors and extensive enrichment programs for Pasteur, a public school in northwest Detroit, since 1997.

The trip was planned by board member Cary Levy after he and his wife traveled to Alabama last year. They were moved by what they learned about the long and difficult fight against segregation in the South.

“It changed my perception of things that I thought I knew. Spending my life in the North, I thought the terrible things that I occasionally heard about Jim Crow and the South were isolated incidences,” Levy said. “In truth, obviously, they were commonplace. The movement of slavery to discrimination to terror and then segregation was a systematic way of depriving the Black community of all the privileges of being an American citizen.”

Levy wanted to share this experience with his fellow board members, and six agreed to take the trip. They visited museums and monuments that brought to life the Civil Rights struggle that they had viewed as young people on television newscasts during the 1960s.

Deborah (Debbie) Terrell, one of the African Americans on the trip, said, “Cary was so excited about what he had seen. I wasn’t sure I would be able to handle it. It was hard looking at what our elders went through.”

For several of the Jewish board members, the trip was “sobering and educational.” Elizabeth (Liz) Jacobs described the “oppressive atmosphere” that the museums and monuments depicted. “The Jim Crow laws were a perpetual effort to dehumanize,” she observed. Feldman was struck by the Legacy Museum’s depiction of a continuum from slavery to lynching and mass incarceration of African Americans.

An Emotional Journey

For African American board members Manning, Terrell and Tomeka Munford, the trip was emotionally powerful as they learned more about the history of African Americans, including some of their relatives.

“I wasn’t sure that I could handle all this degradation but I’m so thankful that I went,” Manning said. “I was very glad to go with a multicultural group. It was pulling at my heartstrings. It was an enlightening, beneficial trip about the history of our ancestors. People lost their lives but not their spirits. The fight goes on.”

Terrell was particularly affected by the exhibits about the struggle for voting rights. African Americans who tried to register to vote in parts of the South faced a barrage of difficult questions —including a requirement to guess the number of jelly beans in a large jar on a white official’s desk. Terrell said that “the trip will fuel tendencies toward social justice and inspired me to do more.”

The Detroiters learned how Jim Crow laws enacted after the Civil War trampled the rights of Black residents of the South. Later, peaceful protesters trying to desegregate schools and lunch counters, as well as volunteers attempting to register African Americans to vote, were subjected to fire hoses, attack dogs and beatings. Many were jailed and some were killed.

After African Americans were repeatedly turned away from voter registration offices in Alabama, a protest march from Selma to the state capital, Montgomery, was planned in 1965. However, when the voting rights supporters crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, they were attacked and brutally beaten. The march was televised across the nation, prompting public support for Civil Rights marchers and the voting rights campaign. After this “Bloody Sunday,” protestors were granted the right to march and two more marches for voting rights followed.

For Marcy Feldman, the trip was “validating what the Friends do for the students and families at Pasteur. I learned more about systemic racism, mass incarceration and modern-day lynchings by shooting. My hope is that more people offer the gift of tutoring children from low-income families so that they can uplift their own families.

“Many families are low-income and struggling. It all goes back to their history.”

For information about the Friends of Pasteur, visit www.friendsofpasteur.org.

Key Alabama Civil Rights Sites Visited by Pasteur Friends in Alabama

• Rosa Parks Museum

• Freedom Rides Museum

• Civil Rights Memorial Center

• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parsonage

• Edmund Pettus Bridge

• Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church

• The Legacy Museum — From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration

• National Memorial for Peace and Justice (known as the National Lynching Memorial)

Heading South

By: Mark Jacobs

Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity of Detroit embarks on tour of Civil Rights sites.

Those grainy black-and-white photos of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s are forever seared in our national psyche. They capture the many horrors of those years: the attack dogs, car bombings, bus bombings, church bombings, lynchings, tear gas, racist taunts, fire hoses, frightened children. America cannot hide from those photos. That’s who we were.

Confronting a shameful past is a painful exercise for a nation, but it’s the only way to evolve and heal. Germany had to confront the Holocaust. Rwanda had to confront its national genocide, and America has to confront its sins during the Civil Rights movement.

But reading about our nation’s past sins is a far cry from actually seeing the places where they occurred. In three jammed-packed days, 24 members and guests of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity — half from each community and half of those pastors and rabbis — visited many of the key places that were at the forefront of the Civil Rights movement — Selma, Birmingham, Montgomery and Atlanta. The trip was sponsored by the JCRC/AJC with support from the Ravitz Foundation.

The experience was indeed educational, but it was so much more. It was a barrage of powerful and often disturbing moments that grabbed our hearts and never let up. We started with a visit to the King Center in Atlanta, a huge complex that encompasses the original and new Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Sen. Raphael Warnock had just preached the day before.

Just steps away, in the center of a large concrete pond, sits the massive marble tomb that is the final resting spot for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. In the background, we heard a nonstop loop of Dr. King’s booming voice, along with a collection of his most notable quotes etched throughout the area. We stared at the tomb and took in the magnitude of the loss. Dr. King was only 39 when he was gunned down. We quietly lingered and asked ourselves what might have been, but the tomb only stared back at us and offered no answers.

From Atlanta we took a bus ride to Birmingham, ground zero for some of the most brutal attacks of the entire era. Our guide prepared us for what we were going to learn, and why the city was once referred to as Bomb-ingham. We visited the16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls were killed going to Sunday school. We stood outside the corner wall that had once been decimated with the blast of 19 sticks of dynamite. Sixty years have passed, but the tragedy still felt painfully raw.

The next morning, we headed to Selma to walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the site of Bloody Sunday on March 7, 1965, where 600 marchers were brutally attacked by state troopers. But first we heard from a woman who was present that day and badly injured. At 15 years old, “Miss Linda” had already been arrested nine times for her work with the movement. She recalled the time she and about “50 to 70 girls” were jammed in a tiny jail cell, and only gained strength by together tearfully singing “We Shall Overcome.”

We walked across the bridge, with images in our heads of both the violence and the courageous leadership of people like John Lewis and Dr. King. Selma is a depressing place. It feels run down, gloomy, empty. The ghosts of its past sins seem to haunt the entire place.

Going into the trip, we knew it would be educational. And it was. But the shared experience went beyond just being a history lesson. It was a deep dive into cultural empathy — the cruelty of hate and how the scars of history have a way of lingering for generations.

But perhaps most importantly, it was about the power of relationships — new and old — that can help us get through difficult times. We need each other. Books, documentaries and lectures can effectively transfer information, but a warm hug at a somber place nourishes the soul. (We did a lot of hugging.)

We spoke often about how tragic it is that America is still grappling with the issues of racial inequality six decades after the Civil Rights movement. But this group always understood that, despite the immense pain from the past, we have no choice but to keep working toward achieving the “beloved community” that Dr. King envisioned.

We may have left our trip shaken by what we saw, but we also left undeterred by the challenge ahead.

We have a lot of work to do.

Mark Jacobs is the co-founder and co-director of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity of Detroit.

Jewish Support for the Civil Rights Movement

Many Jewish individuals and organizations supported the Civil Rights Movement as volunteers, organizers and funders beginning in the early 1900s and continuing through passage of key Civil Rights legislation during the 1960s:

• Jewish individuals helped to establish the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the Urban League and the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee.

• Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, a noted theologian, author and professor at the Jewish Theological Seminary, joined Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the famous 1965 March on Selma. Other rabbis joined marches in the South, and some were beaten and jailed.

• During the “Mississippi Summer” of 1964, an estimated 40 to 50 percent of the volunteers from across the country working to register Black voters were Jewish. Two Jewish activists from New York — Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner — were killed with James Chaney, a local African American volunteer, by the KKK in Philadelphia, Mississippi, in June 1964.

• In 2018, a local Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity was established by the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and the Jewish Community Relations Council /AJC. The Coalition promotes solidarity between the Jewish and Black communities in Metropolitan Detroit and speaks out and opposes racism, antisemitism and other forms of ethnic-based hatred. (See accompanying story.) ADL Michigan and the Detroit Urban League joined the Coalition in 2021.

• The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, as well as other Federations, have conducted educational trips to Civil Rights sites.

Sources: MyJewishLearning.com, Jewish Virtual Library, Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity