Italy meets California coast in Jeremy Sasson’s latest dining concept.

The wide range of experience Jeremy Sasson gained creating his four previous restaurants made this “exactly the right time” to unveil Mad Nice Detroit. The restaurateur describes his latest dining concept as “a slice of Italy with a California coastal twist.” It is indeed.

Everything is in sync at Mad Nice, open since early March by Heirloom Hospitality Group, the Birmingham-based company Sasson founded in 2010. The team’s attention to detail is undeniable in what is perhaps Sasson’s most personal project to date. First, props must go to the exquisitely conceived and executed food bearing the imprimatur of Mad Nice Executive Chef Partner Myles McVay. The names of cocktails reflect places and visceral experiences meaningful to Sasson, such as “Bike Ride on Coronado” (in California).

The restaurant is also strikingly beautiful. Parini, an interior design studio in Detroit (parini.design), carried out Sasson’s vision, creating an inviting layout within the more than 11,000-square-foot space. Parini designed interesting decorative features and a refreshing, light-colored décor. Mad Nice has 156 full- and part-time employees, and everyone I saw impressed me as being well-trained and competent. Those working in the dining room and bar were gracious and helpful.

All these attributes make Mad Nice a welcome addition to the blossoming Midtown Detroit neighborhood. The restaurant’s location on Second Avenue at Alexandrine Street is south of the city’s cultural center and Wayne State University. But where does the eatery’s unusual name come from?

Sasson said his family and friends called him “Sauce” while he was growing up. The nickname denotes someone “with a confidence to their personality.” Anyone with the sauce, Sasson reasoned, must be “mad nice.” And that is the kind of food, décor and style he wanted for his newest place. Everything here must be Mad Nice – “it felt right,” he said.

The restaurant-bar is in a brick building dating to 1948, the former home of Tomboy Market and Will Leather Goods. The original terrazzo floor, a nod to the past, provides the footprint for everything else here that is fresh and new. The transporting essence of Mad Nice starts with a light fragrance piped into a vestibule bedecked with pink silk bougainvillea. Enter, and the main dining room with its towering ceiling and live trees make a grand first impression. Daylight floods through the large windows, and several layers of chandeliers and lighting fixtures make the room glow after dark, especially over the central bar. Placed on a slant toward the dining areas, Sasson said, “The bar shape is very social and creates amazing energy.”

Guests can sit at regular, counter-height or bar-height tables with tabletops of leathered Calacatta oyster white marble. Two linking private dining rooms have a lazy Susan atop a large table fashioned from a different luxury material, emerald quartzite. Perhaps the most special place to dine is in a banquette, the back sides shaped like the ladyfinger biscuits in the dessert Tiramisu and covered in a blush pink velvet. Sage green is the room’s complementary color. All the tableware and glasses are custom and lovely.

Sasson has a passion for fermented and preserved food items. Chief among them is the Mad Nice’s naturally leavened sourdough bread, made over several days in a temperature- and humidity-controlled room. The tasty bread is further enhanced by the accompanying cultured butter, olive oil and flaky sea salt.

Sourdough is the base for Mad Nice’s wonderful pizzas, a major portion of the menu with eight varieties. I shared three of them at lunch recently: Margherita, with tomato, basil, mozz (mozzarella) cheese, wild oregano and chili flakes; Shrooms, with wood herbs and whipped Ricotta and mozz cheeses; and Gorgonzola Dolce, with Gorgonzola cheese, charred radicchio, chili honey and tarragon. A pizza trolley was wheeled to our table, from which we could add fresh herbs and additional available toppings. We chose roasted garlic and pickled onion.

Baked in a wood hearth oven, the pizzas are neither thin nor deep-dish. The delicious, lightly charred crusts have “leopard-like spots on the cornicione (crust),” Sasson said. We used thin pink metal scissors to cut our pizza into our preferred-slice sizes. I really loved all the tastes but will give the edge to Gorgonzola Dolce for being the most unusual.

The menu categories are printed in both English and Italian. The sourdough bread can be found in the “First Up” section of the menu, which features an array of antipasti. Also on the list are Beef Tartare with a quail egg, Shishito Peppers (during lunch) and three seafood choices.

I enjoyed a flavorfully seasoned pasta dish in the “Sauce & Sandos” category (available during lunch) called Bucatini Cacio e Pepe, which featured toasted peppercorns and the salty hard cheese, Pecorino Romano.

The “Fire & Embers” section (available for dinner) lists six main entrees, including Whole Branzino fish and the 32-ounce, 28-day dry-aged Porterhouse steak. The Rotisserie Chickens rotate to perfection in the middle of the open kitchen. Dishes featured under “Side Show” include BBQ Turnips, Potato Fritto, Radicchio & Chicory and Tuscan Beans.

Dough makers and bakers in a separate room prepare many of the items listed under “The Sweets,” such as Zeppoli, Budino and Citrus Panna Cotta. I won’t soon forget the towering mound of creamy smooth “a la minute” Vanilla Bean Gelato (pictured above), featuring candied pistachio dust and chocolate shavings. That is one great dessert I could not finish.

Coming up for the restaurant is a neighborhood exterior gathering area and the opening of a retail and coffee shop with a separate entrance called Mad Nice Goods. To-go food and beverages will also be available here. Currently, lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m. on weekends. The restaurant moves to dinner service at 4 p.m. daily.

Mad Nice Detroit

4120 Second Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 558-8000

www.madnicedetroit.com

$$$1/2 out of $$$$

JEREMY SASSON

Titles: Founder and CEO, Heirloom Hospitality

Residence: Bloomfield Township

Family: Wife Aly (Berman) Sasson and Jeremy have three children, with a baby due this summer – “all under 4,” he said.

Education: Graduate of Detroit Country Day School High School in Beverly Hills, one year at Michigan State University in East Lansing, and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at University of Miami in Florida.

Jewish connections: Jeremy’s father is from Israel. Jeremy grew up attending Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield and Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills. His wife went to Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. Jeremy, who speaks some Hebrew, has visited Israel 30 times.