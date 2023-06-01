Six runs through Sunday, June 11 at the Fisher Theatre.

If you think the royals who populated 16th-century England were a dull bunch, Six will change that view in the flash of a sequined stiletto. This innovative, high-energy rock concert/history lesson, playing at the Fisher Theatre through June 11, offers a unique perspective on the six wives of King Henry VIII. It’s a lesson you won’t soon forget.

The show opens as the six queens blaze onto the stage dressed in eye-popping ensembles embellished with all manner of bling. In pop concert style, they introduce themselves and explain that this is a competition to determine which wife suffered the most in her marriage to Henry. The “winner” gets to be the lead singer in their next performance.

Six was conceived and written by Cambridge University students Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss as a project for the 2017 Edinborough Fringe Festival. The first professional production was held in London’s West End, directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Delayed by the pandemic, Six opened on Broadway in 2021, garnering several Tony Award nominations and winning Best Costume Design (Gabriella Slade) and Best Original Score (Marlow and Moss).

Enthused about telling the wives’ stories from their own perspectives, Marlow and Moss drew inspiration from pop stars such as Beyonce, Adele, Rihanna and others to give each queen a unique style and personality.

The queens perform in historical order, beginning with Catherine of Aragon (Gerianne Perez), who was sued by Henry when she refused to let him annul their marriage.

Next up is the infamously beheaded Anne Boleyn (Zan Berube), who sings about her plight in the upbeat number “Don’t Lose Ur Head.” With a high Valley Girl-like voice, blonde hair and bright red lipstick, she is the feistiest and funniest member of the group, constantly reminding the others about her brutal fate.

Amina Faye gives a standout performance as Jane Seymour, the one wife who had a truly loving marriage that ended prematurely when she died in childbirth. Her moving rendition of the torch song “Heart of Stone” is a showstopper.

Another highlight is “Haus of Holbein,” an all-ensemble, energetic dance number that leads into the story of Anne of Cleves (Terica Marie), a German queen rejected by the king because of her looks. In the hip-hop style song “Get Down,” she complains that Henry rebuffed her because she did not look like her “profile picture,” aka, the oil portrait that influenced his choice.

Running exactly 80 minutes with no intermission, the show moves nonstop, thanks to the energetic cast and talented onstage band (“The Ladies in Waiting”) who never miss a beat.

Between solos by the pink-ponytailed fifth queen Katherine Howard (Aline Mayagoitia) and sole surviving wife Catherine Parr (Sydney Parra), the women recognize they have all suffered, albeit in different ways. They realize they are valuable individuals worthy of love and respect instead of simply the wives of a famous monarch. In a show of sisterhood, the six queens decide to trade competition for compassion and become allies rather than adversaries.

The production literally dazzles with multicolored neon lighting by Tim Deiling, a glitzy concert set by Emma Bailey and, of course, those sparkling costumes. While each queen wears a different color and style, every outfit has an abundance of sequins, studs and gems, including rhinestone-covered fishnet stockings and glittery boots.

Six runs through Sunday, June 11 at the Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. For tickets or more information, call 313-872-1000 or visit www.broadwayindetroit.com.