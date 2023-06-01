The Friendseder initiative is multifaceted, combining large-scale public events with home-hosted gatherings and opportunities for Jewish learning around the themes of Passover.

Powered by The Well, Friendseder is the Friendsgiving of Passover. It’s a time to gather with friends and family leading up to and throughout Passover to put your own unique spin on a holiday that’s all about gathering and telling stories.

The Friendseder initiative is multifaceted, combining large-scale public events with home-hosted gatherings and opportunities for Jewish learning around the themes of Passover. This year, The Well partnered with Zingerman’s Delicatessen for the second annual Zingerman’s Friendseder Community Brunch, which took place on March 19 at the Greyline in Ann Arbor. Sixty participants attended the brunch, which consisted of a gourmet four-course meal with mocktail and cocktail pairings, inspired by the seder plate.

Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, executive director of The Well, and Tessie Ives-Wilson, events coordinator at Zingerman’s Delicatessen, facilitated education and commentary about each dish. To celebrate the end of Passover, The Well and Temple Israel partnered to host a Friendseder Mimouna on April 14, engaging 25 people with Shabbat dinner and Moroccan-inspired sweets.

Young adults across Metro Detroit and beyond gathered their friends and family for a Friendseder meal, resulting in a dozen home-hosted Friendseders, engaging over 120 individuals. As the customizable nature of Friendseder is a focal point, these gatherings ranged from brunch buffets to matzah pizza-making parties to elaborate home-cooked dinner parties. Participants could utilize the Friendseder Haggadah or the Friendseder Sandwich Activity to aid in facilitating discussion around the themes of freedom and friendship.

Outside of these structured gatherings, Friendseder made its way onto the screens and into the homes of thousands of people around the world. Montreal CJA purchased 75 Friendseder Starter Kits for their participants in Canada, and content creators in different corners of the internet shared their Friendseder experiences through sponsored posts, generating over 47,000 views.

Visit friendseder.com/highlights23 for more details, photos and videos.