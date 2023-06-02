Kfar Silver ORT Youth Village needs funds to build safe rooms.

When Amos Gofer planned his May visit from Israel to Metro Detroit, he looked forward to gathering with the Jewish community at the “ORT and the City” event and thanking the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and the broader community for its support for Kfar Silver ORT Youth Village, where he serves as the chief executive officer.

He did not anticipate being separated from his family and community as they sought shelter from an unrelenting barrage of rockets from Gaza. The immediate urgency of his visit was to stress the importance of building safe rooms for the remaining seven homes in Kfar Silver to provide safety and space for daily life just 25 seconds away from impact and destruction from rocket attacks.

Kfar Silver, located near Ashkelon in southern Israel, serves 1,100 students of every background. A third of the students board at Kfar Silver. For many children, Kfar Silver is their only home.

Gofer stepped in as CEO of Kfar Silver ORT Youth Village in late 2019 and has been helping one student after the next overcome challenges and succeed on their scholastic and life journeys.

He lives in Kfar Silver with his wife and three children. His home has a safe room, which functions as a child’s bedroom. During periods of acute violence, like now, the whole family moves bedding to the safe room and sleeps there together.

“Kfar Silver is a microcosm of Israel,” said Gofer of the children served by the Youth Village. “It is beautiful and provides the children with the roots to success.”

Kfar Silver was built during the first 10 years following Israel’s independence. Initially, it served surviving refugees from World War II. A central part of the Youth Village is the farm, a central component of education at Kfar Silver.

Today, students choose from one of six educational tracks including: sports, arts, agriculture/entrepreneurship/research, leadership, linguistics/diplomacy, and science/technology/engineering/mathematics. A track can also be customized around the interests and talents of individual students.

Jennifer Levine, senior director of Federation’s Israel & Overseas Department, says Federation is committed to its partner agencies.

“The Israel & Overseas Allocations Committee of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit decides on key focus areas annually,” she said. “Currently, these priorities of funding include youth at risk, which is an obvious fit for supporting the work of Kfar Silver.

“We are very fortunate in our community to have many current and past international leaders with our overseas partners, JDC, Jewish Agency and World ORT. The current president of World ORT is our own Dr. Conrad Giles. There are very few communities that can claim such high-level involvement and dedication from so many of its community leaders.”

Kfar Silver Youth Village is “ORT’s jewel,” according to Nicole Miller, senior director of ORT America Michigan Region. “The village puts kids on a path to success.”

The Israel & Overseas Allocations Committee visited Kfar Silver, only 8 miles from the Gaza border, in November 2022. “The committee was incredibly impressed,” Levine said. “It has over 1,000 students, many from within the area but also from elsewhere in Israel and the world, including several Ukrainian refugees. One thing that resonated most with the committee was the dignity and respect that the students were treated with by the staff, led by Amos Gofer, but also the reciprocal respect that the students showed Amos and his staff.

“Watching Amos’ eyes turn glassy as the students talked about how Kfar Silver had so profoundly changed their lives was just as impactful as the student’s stories themselves.”

Kfar Silver is raising money to fund the remaining seven safe rooms needed for the Youth Village. The construction of each safe room costs $40,000 and takes two months to construct. To learn more and invest, connect with Nicole Miller at nmiller@ortamerica.org.