As our readers know, the JN is celebrating 75 years of independence for modern Israel. One of the salient points of our coverage in recent issues has been the connections between Detroit and Israel. Suffice it to say that many Jewish Detroiters have supported Israel and the Yishuv (pre-state Jewish areas) long before the birth of Israel in 1948.

As I did a bit of research — OK, a LOT of research — about the development of Israel in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History, I found great stories about the Yishuv and Israel. Many of them are about Jewish Detroiters traveling there. And I wondered — did Israeli leaders visit Detroit? The short answer is yes, indeed. Many of them came to the Motor City, and often.

With the extensive coverage of the Yishuv and Israel over the years in the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and the JN, it would take me a few years to read all of the stories in the 340,000+ pages of the Davidson Archive. I did, however, find some highlights.

Perhaps the Israeli leader who most often visited Detroit was Golda Meir, who was in Detroit numerous times from the 1920s to the 1970s. As an immigrant from Ukraine, raised in Milwaukee, Meir was an early and effective fundraiser for the Yishuv/Israel. She began traveling across America as Golda Myerson (nee Mabovitch) before changing her name to Meir (see May 11, 1951, and Nov. 26, 1956, issues of the JN, for two examples). Meir was also the first — and thus far only — female prime minister of Israel (1969-74).

Speaking of Israeli prime ministers, several visited Detroit over the years. The legendary first PM, David Ben-Gurion (1948-53, 1955-63), made a quick visit to Detroit on May 21, 1951. Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (1974-77, 1992-95) and his wife, Leah, made a one-day trip to Detroit, when he spoke at the Detroit Economic Club on Feb. 2, 1976. That same year, future prime minister of Israel Menachem Begin (1977-83) spoke on March 6 for B’nai B’rith to promote Israeli Bonds at Adat Shalom.

The Detroit Economic Club also hosted Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres in 1986. Peres had already served as prime minister (1984-86) and would serve again as PM for a brief term, 1995-1996.

Although not prime ministers, other important Israelis visited Detroit. Max Fisher hosted a dinner for Abba Eban, Israeli minister of education and future foreign minister, on Nov. 26, 1962. Moshe Dayan, globally recognized former IDF soldier, Israeli defense minister and foreign minister, spoke at Adat Shalom on March 26, 1980.

Finally, Chaim Weizmann, a pioneer of Zionism along with Theodor Herzl and David Ben-Gurion, made a visit to Detroit in 1928, 20 years before the founding of Israel.

As reported in the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, Detroit’s Jewish community welcomed Weizmann with open arms. In fact, I found excellent reports about his visit, so much so that I will continue this story about his time in Detroit in a future Looking Back column.

The moral of the story is that Detroit-Israel connections have been extremely strong over the years. The close relationship continues to this day as Detroiters visit Israel, and Israelis visit Detroit.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.