It has been said that many people get lost in thought because it is such unfamiliar territory.

I am pleased, however, by the number of people who have shared with me their enjoyment at reading word play that needs to be thought about. In several instances recently, many of these same folks have sent me puns that they have come across and that they thought worthy of sharing.

I would like to pay this forward by printing some of these delightful submissions that have been sent my way.

Venison for dinner again? Oh, deer!

England has no kidney bank, but it does have a Liverpool.

I tried to catch some fog, but I mist.

They told me that I had type-A blood, but it was a typo.

I changed my iPod’s name to Titanic. It’s syncing now.

(Disclaimer: In line with my lack of technological understanding, I had that last one explained to me by a 12-year-old!)

Jokes about German sausages are the wurst.

I know someone who is addicted to brake fluid, but he claims he can stop at any time.

I stayed up all night to see where the sun went; then it dawned on me.

A girl claimed she recognized me from the vegetarian club, but I never met herbivore.

I am reading a book about anti-gravity, and I just can’t put it down.

(The next one is endearing to us who are otherwise follicle-ly challenged.)

I did not like my beard at first, but it grew on me.

Yesterday, a clown held the door open for me, which was a nice jester.

(Here is one for those who dine out a lot.)

I ate too much Middle Eastern food, and now I falafel.

(Ready for a real groaner?)

It was an emotional wedding; even the cake was in tiers.

A friend tried to annoy me with bird puns when I realized that toucan play at that game.

I hate insect puns; they really bug me.

My math teacher called me average. How mean!

Well, as you ponder that fishermen are reel men, remember that Velcro is a rip off!