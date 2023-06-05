L to R: Judy Gold is a stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster, television writer, author, producer and the winner of two Daytime Emmy Awards. The shoppers at the Women’s Day of Adat Shalom boutiques.
L to R: Judy Gold is a stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster, television writer, author, producer and the winner of two Daytime Emmy Awards. The shoppers at the Women’s Day of Adat Shalom boutiques.

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Adat Shalom’s Sisterhood was excited to bring back their annual spring fundraiser. With its new name, “Women’s Day @ Adat Shalom,” the event was a huge success.

Judy Gold provided lots of laughs with her performance! Adat Shalom
Sandi Matz, Joyce Berlin Weingarten, Linda Levy and Sharon Kaplan Adat Shalom

The day included a wonderful variety of boutique shopping, a performance by comedian Judy Gold, the presentation of Sisterhood’s Woman of Distinction award to Joyce Berlin Weingarten, and a delicious lunch catered by Quality Kosher Catering.

Enjoying the luncheon are Michael Wolf, executive director of Adat Shalom Synagogue, Betsy Wolf, Ruth Bergman and Rabbi Aaron Bergman, and Rabbi Blair Nosanwisch, both of Adat Shalom. Adat Shalom

The event was planned by Chair Linda Levy, along with Sisterhood Co-Presidents Sharon Kaplan and Sandi Matz, and many dedicated volunteers.

