After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Adat Shalom’s Sisterhood was excited to bring back their annual spring fundraiser. With its new name, “Women’s Day @ Adat Shalom,” the event was a huge success.

The day included a wonderful variety of boutique shopping, a performance by comedian Judy Gold, the presentation of Sisterhood’s Woman of Distinction award to Joyce Berlin Weingarten, and a delicious lunch catered by Quality Kosher Catering.

The event was planned by Chair Linda Levy, along with Sisterhood Co-Presidents Sharon Kaplan and Sandi Matz, and many dedicated volunteers.