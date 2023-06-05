The Jewish Fund Provides 142 AEDs to Jewish organizations.

Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, regardless of age or health condition, at any time. It is usually caused by an arrhythmia — a malfunction of the heart’s electrical system that stops blood flow to the brain and other essential organs. When this occurs, immediate medical treatment is needed to prevent severe harm.

According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (a federal agency), approximately 300,000 to 450,000 individuals of all ages die of cardiac arrest annually in the U.S. Fortunately, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and the use of an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) can often shock and restart the heart if administered promptly.

An AED is a relatively small and easy-to-use device that is standard equipment in emergency medical vehicles and often available in public buildings. The units provide audio instructions when turned on so that anyone can operate them.

However, many organizations with AEDs train selected staff members in their use.

In 2002, the Jewish Fund — a grant-making organization created from the sale of Sinai Hospital to the Detroit Medical Center in 1997 — funded AEDs for 30 local Jewish synagogues and temples. However, as Margo Pernick, executive director of the Jewish Fund explained, the batteries from these original models were not replaceable, so many were no longer functional.

Jeffrey Schlussel, vice chair of the Jewish Fund, was recently contacted by Dr. Robert Kalman, a member of Young Israel of Southfield, about the need for a new AED at the synagogue.

“We surmised that if one is needed, more are needed. We didn’t want it to be a piecemeal approach and asked Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit to do an assessment and find out which organizations would find it challenging to acquire AEDs,” Pernick said.

Federation’s survey indicated that 142 units were needed — some as replacements for the original AEDs from 2002 as well as additional units for facilities that didn’t have them or that needed more coverage. (AEDs are supposed to be strategically placed inside of buildings for efficient access so multiple units are often required in one facility.)

A proposal for $236,000 was submitted to the Jewish Fund Board for 142 AEDs for day schools, JARC homes, synagogues and temples, Moishe House and other local Jewish facilities. In addition, some units will be used by Hatzalah responders — volunteer emergency medical personnel — who can now keep AEDs at their homes, in addition to those in the organization’s emergency vehicles. Grant approval is expected in June, and Federation will then purchase and distribute the AEDs.

“We feel very confident that we’ve covered the community,” Pernick said.

Schlussel added, “My hope is that it never has to be used, but organizations can be prepared. This goes to the heart of the Jewish Fund mission — to address the health needs of the Jewish community.