Enjoy ‘An Afternoon of Ahavah’ with the Temple Trio.

When crafting the setlist for their upcoming concert, “An Afternoon of Ahavah: Featuring the Temple Trio,” at Temple Israel on Thursday, June 15, at 2 p.m., Emma Trivax, along with fellow performers Dan Iwrey and John Bogdan, made it their priority to encompass a wide range of love. The trio aimed to incorporate various types of love songs, from romantic and friendship to the love between a parent and child.

“We wanted to cover all those bases in selecting pieces for the performance,” Trivax explained. “So, people can expect a wonderful mix of these different themes. We have lively, upbeat songs as well as slow, romantic melodies. Alongside well-known classical pieces from Phantom of the Opera and songs from Wicked, we also have some lesser-known contemporary compositions that we’re excited to share. Ultimately, our goal is for everyone to feel the love.”

Part of Temple Israel’s Thursday concert series, this event is presented in conjunction with the Caring Community and is free and open to the community. The concert will be live-streamed on the Temple Israel website.

“We have poured our hearts into this performance, and we hope everyone can join us to experience it,” Trivax said. “We’re thrilled to bring this to the community.”

While Trivax, Iwrey and Bogdan are familiar figures in the Temple Israel music scene, this concert marks their first official performance as a trio. Trivax and Iwrey will provide the vocals, while Bogdan will showcase his piano skills.

“While we have performed together to some extent during Friday night services, this will be our first time as a trio,” Trivax shared. “We’ll be focusing exclusively on secular music, and, once again, our aim is to ensure that everyone feels the love.”

While reservations are not required, those interested in bringing larger groups are encouraged to contact Kari K. Provizer, LMSW, ACSW at (248) 661-5700, to facilitate appropriate planning.