This story is one for the books!

In 1991, Paula then-Gottlieb went out with a bunch of friends and met Micki, who said, “Oh, you’re attending Michigan State? Do you know my brother Jeff?”

Paula laughed. “There are 30,000 people who go there! No, I don’t know him!”

Paula was a serious student and dived into her studies. One small problem: the library.

“The library was kind of like a bar, lots of people talking and hanging out,” said Paula, who would greet her friends and then settle in the African section of the library, where no one else ever ventured, for some real studying.

One fine day, after Paula said hi to her friends, a guy started complaining that the library was too loud, and he couldn’t concentrate.

Deciding to be nice, Paula offered to share her quiet space, not really thinking he’d take her up on it.

“I was surprised when he actually stood up and started to walk over,” remembered Paula, who raised her eyebrows at her friends as if to ask, “Is he safe?” They shrugged.

But it was a moot point because the guy really did just want to study! He sat across from Paula in his fraternity baseball cap and neither said a word. After a few hours, Paula gathered her books and joked, “It was nice talking to you,” got up and left.

Still, Paula “had a feeling.” So strong a feeling, in fact, that she called her mom to share that she’d met the man who would one day be her husband.

“Um, what?” her mom asked, so Paula explained what happened, and her mom laughed. “You don’t even know the guy’s name! You don’t know a single thing about him! There are 30,000 people at Michigan State, how are you ever going to find him?!”

“I don’t know, but I will,” Paula said blithely, and her mother said nothing more. After all, Paula was 19, she could certainly dream.

A few days later, Paula spoke to her friend Gary on the phone and said, “Hey, I met a guy in your fraternity house.”

“Nice!” Gary said. “Who?”

“No idea,” Paula admitted.

“Well, what does he look like?” Gary asked.

“Black hair, blue eyes and he was wearing a black baseball cap with your fraternity letters,” Paula said.

“I think that’s Chuck!” Gary said.

Chuck? Hmm … Chuck was Paula’s dad’s name; she didn’t want to go out with someone who shared her dad’s name … but before she could warn Gary not to get any ideas, he said, “I’ve got call waiting, hang on a minute –”

“No, wait!” Paula said and quickly explained her concerns.

“His name’s not Chuck,” Gary said enigmatically and hung up.

The following week, Paula attended a fraternity party where she was officially introduced to Chuck-who-wasn’t-really-Chuck. (It was his fraternity nickname. His real name’s Jeffrey! Go figure.)

Unlike their first meeting, this time they actually talked and quickly discovered they’d grown up just a few miles apart. They were even both members of Temple Beth El. Jeff mentioned he had a sister, Michelle, who was the same age as Paula. “Do you know her?”

“No,” Paula said. It wasn’t until later when she realized that Jeff’s sister Michelle was her new friend Micki!

Ironically, at that same party, another fraternity brother asked Paula out, but she declined. “Just imagine! I ended up having a real all-American love story and that could have gone awry!” Paula says now.

In 1994, Paula and Jeff married — just like she’d predicted after that first library meeting.

For their 25th wedding anniversary, Jeff planned a surprise wedding renewal on Maui, complete with Hawaiian officiant, flowers, guests and reception. He even secretly flew in Paula’s original bridal gown and she was delighted to have another opportunity to wear it.

Today they live in West Bloomfield. Paula works as a nurse in St. Joe’s in Pontiac, Jeff works in finance and they attend Temple Shir Shalom. They have two kids: Brendan, 22, who attends Michigan State, and Mari, 21, who attends the Ohio State University.

“And, of course, I urge them to go to the library every day!” Paula laughed.

This column will appear biweekly. If you’d like to share your ‘meet-cute’ story, please email burstynwithjoy@hotmail.com.