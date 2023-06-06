Birmingham’s 17-year-old Ian Weinberg has published a book on investing.

At the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, teenagers everywhere only had so many new TV shows to binge, video games to play and FaceTime conversations to have. Ian Weinberg, 17, of Birmingham, now a junior at Seaholm High School, was one of those teens running out of distractions.

From a young age, he had heard from his father, David, about getting into investing. David would buy his son books or tell him to watch certain videos on the topic, but Ian always found a reason to put it off or not be interested.

Bored in his room during the lockdown, Weinberg picked up one of the books his dad got him and started reading it. He applied himself and finally connected with it. Weinberg started to do more research, read more books, regularly turned into CNBC and other investing programs to find out more info.

“I fell in love with it at that point,” Weinberg said. “And I’ve been continuing to invest and expand my knowledge since then.”

The original investing book Weinberg read was targeted toward teens. While it helped spark his investing passion, there was something about the book he found peculiar.

“It was a great book — nothing about the information was wrong — but I found that the author of this book was an older guy. And he’s targeting this book toward younger generations,” Weinberg said.

The 17-year-old wondered if someone from the younger generation could connect better to the very same generation the book was trying to reach. He got an idea.

Soon after, that idea came back into focus when he learned there were fewer young investors than ever. Making the connection between the two is when the fire was lit inside Weinberg and the idea of writing a more relatable investment book came to fruition.

As a freshman going into his sophomore year of high school at the time, the question of how he was going to write this book weighed on his mind. He spent time researching how to write a book and did his due diligence, knowing he wanted to do it right.

After spending considerable time organizing and planning what he wanted in each chapter, the process was completed when he finished writing in fall 2022. The book, Invest Early To Grow Your Wealth, was published in March 2023.

The book stresses the importance of investing while you’re young and how anyone can invest even with a small amount of money and watch it grow over time.

Weinberg has received a universally positive response to the book, even hearing from other students at school about how his book helped them get interested in investing.

“And that’s really what I want to accomplish,” Weinberg said. “Just knowing I helped one person start investing was a goal. I’m happy that people are enjoying it and learning something new.”

While other investing books may have similar information, the main selling point of Weinberg’s book over any other is that the voice behind it and the intended audience are made for each other.

“You’re going to find me, a relatable teenager, writing it, which hopefully will get more young people interested in the space because I find it’s hard to get interested in something if you can’t find it relatable,” Weinberg said.

Wanting to give back and help inspire young people, Weinberg is donating 100% of the book’s profits to YouthTank Detroit, a startup incubator that helps Detroit high school students start businesses.

Weinberg hopes his book and the story behind it help young people realize if they work hard and dream big, they can achieve anything.

“Everyone thinks if you’re a certain age, you can’t do something great. I could have made every excuse in the book why I couldn’t write this book, but I realized it was a goal I had, and I wasn’t going to let excuses or what other people think get in my way.”

With the whole world ahead of him, Weinberg has all the hopes, dreams and goals one would expect.

For college, Weinberg says his first choice is probably the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business. For after college, he has a few different options in mind including investment banking, entrepreneurship, starting a business and real estate development. But he definitely wants to keep pushing for more young people to invest.

“And over time, I’m not going to be relatable. So, I want more people getting into it and doing what I’m doing, making vlogs or YouTube videos or talking about investing,” Weinberg said. “I think everyone should talk about it.”

Through writing the book, Weinberg realized not only is investing in the stock market or bonds important, but also that investing in yourself and your future is the most crucial investment of all.

Weinberg’s book is available on Amazon.