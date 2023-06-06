The Biden-Harris Administration released its awaited U.S National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.

On May 25, the Biden-Harris Administration released the first-ever U.S National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.

This strategy advances a whole-of-society approach to countering antisemitism, resting on four pillars: increase awareness and understanding of antisemitism, including its threat to America, and broaden appreciation of Jewish AmeriDanncan heritage; improve safety and security for Jewish communities; reverse the normalization of antisemitism and counter antisemitic discrimination; and build cross-community solidarity and collective action to counter hate.

To develop this strategy, listening sessions were held with more than 1,000 diverse stakeholders across the Jewish community and beyond. These listening sessions with stakeholders sought their perspectives, analysis, expertise and views on how antisemitism manifests today and how we should fight it at every level, from the national scale to the grassroots.

These discussions provided critical insights into the experience of antisemitism in America and produced concrete ideas to counter it.

To implement this strategy, executive agencies will take a broad array of actions to address antisemitism. This strategy also calls on Congress to act and play its part in countering antisemitism.

It urges action from all of society — state and local authorities, civil society, community and faith leaders, the private sector and individual citizens.

This strategy includes over 100 new actions and over 100 calls to action to combat antisemitism, including new actions to counter antisemitism on college campuses and online.

For example, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum will launch the first-ever U.S.-based Holocaust education research center in 2024, while the National Endowment for the Humanities will expand investment in K-12 education on Jewish history.

The U.S. has witnessed an alarming rise in antisemitism in recent years. The 2022 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents issued March 23 by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) showed troubling nationwide figures. Antisemitic incidents once again reached an all-time high in the United States in 2022, with a total of 3,697 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the ADL.

The 36% year-over-year increase represents the largest number of incidents on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.

“As the U.S. Jewish community is experiencing antisemitism at levels not seen in generations, we deeply appreciate that the White House has stepped up and delivered this significant, comprehensive strategy,” Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO, said in a statement.

Speaking during a videotaped address at the White House, Biden said the strategy sends a “clear and forceful message” that “in America, evil will not win, hate will not prevail” and “the venom and violence of antisemitism will not be the story of our time.”

The plan embraces a “working definition” of antisemitism advanced in recent years by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which is widely accepted by municipalities, state and federal governments around the world. It says it also “welcomes and appreciates” one prominent alternative, the Nexus Document, and “notes other such efforts.”

Jewish Groups Respond

Mitchel Aeder, president of the Orthodox Union — the nation’s largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization — applauded the strategy.

“The promise of America is for people of all faiths to live safely and securely as full citizens of this nation. The scourge of antisemitism is anathema to this basic American value. We thank President Biden for undertaking this effort and pray that the National Strategy will help curtail further manifestations of antisemitism,” he said.

T’ruah, a rabbinic human rights organization representing over 2,300 rabbis and cantors, acknow-ledged the plan as an impor-tant step toward eradicating identity-based hate.

“T’ruah welcomes this historic national-level plan to fight antisemitism, which demonstrates the commitment of the administration to confronting this serious threat,” said Rabbi Jill Jacobs, CEO of T’ruah. “We appreciate that the strategy was developed after careful consultation with many stakeholders, including T’ruah rabbis and staff.”

The Rabbinical Assembly, the international association for Conservative/Masorti rabbis, commended the plan.

“This comprehensive strategy, encompassing over 100 actionable measures, demonstrates a resolute commitment to raising awareness about antisemitism and its threat to American democracy, as well as protecting Jewish communities and fostering cross-community solidarity.”

Detroit Jews For Justice released a supportive statement, along with local grassroots progressive Jewish groups from five other states.

“As organizations representing progressive Jews across the United States, who are on the frontlines of the fight against antisemitism, racism and white nationalism, we celebrate the Biden administration’s release of its National Strategy Document on antisemitism.

“We call on our Jewish communities to seize this historic moment and build on this new strategy to ensure that the fight for Jewish safety is a fight for a better and safer America for all.”

To read the full strategy, visit www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/U.S.-National-Strategy-to-Counter-Antisemitism.pdf.

