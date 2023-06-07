The Joan Meyers Jampel Center for Michigan Jewish Heritage was formally launched on May 8, with a Kick-Off Gala attended by over 200 patrons and friends.

Along with a fine nosh and tours of the center’s new facilities, the evening also included several presentations regarding archival work and the center.

The center is a collaborative effort to promote Michigan’s Jewish heritage by the preservation of archival collections, and joint outreach for and research access to the collections. The project was developed by Robbie Terman, director of the Leonard N. Simons Jewish Community Archives of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, and Laura Gottlieb, director of Cultural Resources at Temple Beth El, which includes the Rabbi Leo M. Franklin Archives and Prentis Memorial Library.

Temple Beth El Rabbi Mark Miller and directors Gottlieb and Terman made remarks. Joan Jampel and several family members attended the opening.

“This project started with big ‘what ifs?’ What if we were able to work together in a shared location to provide easier access for the community?” Gottlieb said. “What if we partnered for greater outreach to tell more people about the incredible gems in our archives and connect them to their own history?”

Terman added, “Since our first program together, we have continued to see the benefits of a shared mission. It is so fortunate that both the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and Temple Beth El have supported their archives for decades and, now, working together. We are thrilled that the center has been named in honor of Joan Meyers Jampel, who has been an avid supporter of both archives for many years.”