Bringing vacation vibes to everyday life.

With rainbow super fruit bowls and refreshing smoothies, Playa Bowls aims to bring a relaxed vacation vibe to everyday life.

The national franchise, which calls itself “New Jersey’s Original Acai Shop,” opened its Troy location on April 15, the sixth store in Michigan and fourth in Metro Detroit, three of which are operated by Matthew and Cheryl Caplan of West Bloomfield.

As an attorney and schoolteacher respectively, the Caplans, who are lifelong Temple Israel members, are busy with full-time jobs. Yet being empty nesters encouraged them to lean into franchising as a way to use their profits to give back to the organizations they care about most.

For Matthew Caplan, 53, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2009, the Bloomfield Hills, Rochester Hills and Troy Playa Bowl stores that he and his wife operate lend a hand to fundraising efforts for the National MS Society, where he serves as chair of the board of trustees.

“This is an opportunity for us to take a portion of proceeds and profits and donate back, as well as do fundraisers in our stores,” Matthew Caplan explains. The Caplans are also supporters of Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and hope to use portions of Playa Bowls profits to increase their contributions to the Jewish organization.

“We want to be able to make a large contribution to Federation,” he adds.

In addition, it just so happens that the Bloomfield Hills Playa Bowls store sits next door to Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. The storefront on the corner of Maple and Telegraph was the first of the Caplans’ three Playa Bowls locations and opened in October 2022, while the second location in Rochester Hills opened January 2023.

A Chance Encounter

Still, the Caplans never envisioned going into franchising — it was a chance encounter in Maryland and then again in Florida that led them to discover the Playa Bowls brand.

Back in October 2021, Cheryl Caplan, 52, and the Caplans’ son, Torin Caplan, 20, traveled to Maryland with Cheryl and Matthew’s niece. There, they tried Playa Bowls for the first time and “really enjoyed it,” Matthew Caplan says.

Two months later, in December 2021, the Caplans once again crossed paths with a Playa Bowls franchise in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Every day during their family vacation, Torin Caplan walked to the Playa Bowls store for lunch.

Finally, Matthew Caplan decided to see for himself what the fuss was about.

“They were lined up out the door,” he recalls. “I tried it and I had never had anything like this. It was my first experience with an acai bowl, and I was really intrigued with the concept.”

Matthew Caplan, who was hooked on the nutritious smoothie bowls, decided to check if any stores existed in Michigan.

At the time, none did, and Caplan began inquiring about the idea of opening a Playa Bowls in Michigan. He spoke to the person in charge of franchise development at the company and said, “It’s something that we need in Michigan.”

A simple trip to Florida, Matthew Caplan says, turned into an “inquisition” that led to the Caplans signing a contract for a store. “After we did that, we got a little carried away,” he laughs. “We ended up signing on three stores.”

Building a Lifestyle

Now, the Caplans’ newest location on Big Beaver Road in Troy is the third of what the Caplans hope to eventually be 10 stores in Metro Detroit. It’s their biggest location yet and offers not only nutritious meal options, but what the Caplans call an entire “lifestyle.”

“It’s a very colorful space,” Matthew Caplan says. “Every one of our stores was hand-painted by an artist and has murals all over the walls.” He calls it a surfer or beach theme complete with upbeat music and plenty of room to relax and mingle.

Matthew Caplan says their most popular product by far is the Nutella acai bowl. Most super fruit bowls average $13, depending on the toppings, while the majority of smoothies are $7 or $8.

“When I’m eating my bowl, I can step outside of the chaos and stress of my life and forget that I’m in Michigan,” Caplan says, “and feel like I’m on the Jersey Shore or the Florida coast. We want people to have that vacation sense of relaxing.”