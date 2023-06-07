Sarah Orenstein’s sixth season at the festival shows her versatility in two adapted plays.

As the Stratford Festival in Canada accelerates its theater season, audiences will see Sarah Orenstein in two roles, each in a play adapted from the original. The actress, in her sixth year at Stratford, portrays strong women — Zaira in Grand Magic and Helena Percy, Countess of Northumberland, in Richard II.

Orenstein, whose career has kept her in line with the work of her late mother, Joan Orenstein, has appeared on many live stages, in film and on TV in a variety of castings. Early on, the actress traveled to Michigan in a children’s theater production.

“On the simple front of Grand Magic, it’s a comedy, but it’s infused with an investigation of some of the confusion of the human state, including our existential angst, politics and such,” Orenstein said of the plot that relates the results of a magician’s trick that goes awry.

“My character is a fierce woman, a survivor. She’s someone from the working classes in Italy pulling a scam on some of the richer people as the whole plot unfolds.”

The play, written by Eduardo De Filippo, has been translated by John Murrell and Donato Santeramo.

Orenstein’s part in Richard II is an adaption of a man’s role into a woman’s role by Brad Fraser.

“Richard II is a quite fascinating experiment,” Orenstein said. “It uses Shakespeare’s words, but the playwright has done a lot of editing and shifting of speeches to create his own play out of Richard II.

“Northumberland is all about power. She’s trying to put who she believes is the right person on the throne. She’s one of those political manipulators just off of the shoulder of the king.

“Each woman I portray really represents very different energies, which is fun to do in a season. Zaira is a feminine presence in her family. Northumberland doesn’t pay any attention to her feminism; she’s a politician.”

As Orenstein prepared for this season’s work, she was pleased to be assigned to the Tom Patterson Theatre, which opened last year.

“The new theater is a gorgeous building and a good place to create,” Orenstein said. “It has the best rehearsal room I think I’ve ever been in. You get a view of the river while you’re working. They’ve built it beautifully, and your voice carries. You can feel the audience wrapped around you.”

Orenstein, 60, has wrapped her life around theater. The only time she has taken off, other than during the pandemic, was several months after having each of her two sons, whose career choices lean toward digital initiatives.

The actress met her actor husband of 35 years, Richard Waugh, while working at the Shaw Festival in Canada, and she recently appeared with him in the movie You May Kiss the Bridesmaid.

“It was one of those funny, almost- Hallmark films,” said Orenstein, who explained that her husband is now spending his acting time in television and film. “It was made during the pandemic, and we went to Montreal and played husband and wife for the rom-com.”

Judaism and Gardening

Orenstein, who has a small Jewish family, has appreciated the opportunity to take on roles in plays that represent aspects of her religion. She has appeared in other theaters with My Name Is Asher Lev and Indecent.

“Every year tends to be a slightly different schedule,” said Orenstein, who regularly attends the Jewish and Ashkenaz film festivals. “At Stratford, you start in February and end in October. I have to admit that if a contract comes up that really tweaks my interest, I’ll take it.

“I loved doing My Name Is Asher Lev at the Harold Green Jewish Theatre in Toronto. It’s a very deep Jewish family story, and it was a really fulfilling play to work on.

“At the Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, we just were doing Indecent by Paula Vogel. It has a lot of music and is about how art can save the soul of humanity.

“Audiences are following a troupe of actors from Europe to New York and back to Europe as the troupe faces stumbling blocks and persecutions. It’s a story about what was happening with the rise of the Nazis.”

While Orenstein was off work because of the pandemic, she took hold of her favorite off-work activity — gardening. In addition to taking care of her own yard, she helped older neighbors with theirs in another pursuit acquired from her mother.

“In different productions and different decades of life as an artist, I find different perspectives of what it means to be on stage,” Orenstein said. “It’s so deep in my bones now that at a personal level I don’t have to work as hard as I did when I was younger.

“I’m constantly reminded that it’s such a communal act for people to come to the theater. Whether it’s a light comedy or heavy drama, there is nothing like the magic of an audience sitting in the house with you and going through the story together.

“You can feel that bonding with strangers, and that’s what I’m strongly aware of right now. I can say audiences will like this year’s shows at Stratford.”

This season’s plays and their dates are listed below. To get tickets and information

about the Stratford Festival in Ontario, call (800) 567-1600 or visit stratfordfestival.ca.



Casey and Diana: through June 17

Richard II: through Sept. 28

Grand Magic: through Sept. 29

Much Ado About Nothing: through Oct. 27

Rent: through Oct. 28

Monty Python’s Spamalot: through Oct. 28

King Lear: through Oct. 29

A Wrinkle in Time: through Oct. 29

Wedding Band: June 20-Oct. 1

Women of the Fur Trade: July 8-30

Frankenstein Revived: Aug. 6-Oct. 28

Les Belles Soeurs: Aug. 8-Oct. 28

Love’s Labour’s Lost: Aug. 23-Oct. 1

Goblin: Macbeth: Oct. 12-28