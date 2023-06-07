Parshat Behaalotecha: Numbers 8:1-12:26; Zechariah 2:14-4:7.

In 1968, two of the 20th century’s greatest philosophers, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, recorded the following reflection on life: “You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you just might find, you get what you need.”

This song highlights the challenge of unfulfilled desire, while offering a note of optimism that a person’s needs will be met.

Sometimes we struggle between our needs and wants, confusing the two in ways that actively cause harm to ourselves and our community.

We see this exemplified in this week’s parshah, when among the Israelites there is a craving for meat that is expressed in language that idealizes slavery in Egypt for being a diet rich in fish, melon and alliums and contrasted to the miraculous manna is described as tasting like rich oil. The needs of the people are met, yet their desires remain unfulfilled.

When a frustrated Moshe brings their complaints before God, God responds with a terrifying promise: God shall give them meat “until it comes out of their noses!” And God does so by sending a wind that brings in huge flocks of quail from the sea … and in God’s fury at people’s gluttonous response, God strikes them with plague and people die with the meat still between their teeth. Our ancestors named the place where this occurred kivrot ha’ta’avah — the graves of craving.

There is nothing unusual about wanting more than we have, and sometimes we all struggle with making a clear distinction between what we “need” and what we “want.” As the people who personally witnessed God’s mighty hand and outstretched arm in Egypt, they should have been the people who could discern the good in their lives as free people. But even those who stood beneath Sinai and became a nation were still unable to look beyond their base desires.

And if it was challenging for them, how much the more so for us? “But if we try sometimes …” Let us be the generation who follows Ben Zoma’s maxim from Misha Avot 4:1, “Who is happy? The one who delights in their portion.” May this generation find true contentment and joy in what we have, both to please God and to soothe our own souls.

Rabbi Jeremy Yoskowitz is the Z’man Kodesh Coordinator and a Jewish studies instructor at Frankel Jewish Academy.