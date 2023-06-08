Nonprofit BAMAH brings Israeli performing artists to North America.

Since her parents moved to Grand Blanc some 10 years ago, Flo Low has spent intermittent times visiting them and attending Jewish activities scheduled in their community. That attendance helped inspire her upcoming work responsibilities in Washington, D.C.

Last year, Low founded and became executive director of BAMAH, an organization established to bring artists from Israel to North America. This year, she has arranged for Studio Mela (Michal Evyatar and Carmel Bar) to bring their unique skills of combining culinary interests and artistry to the Flint locale in the summer and to Michigan State University in the fall.

The two performing artists specialize in large-scale, immersive public installations that incorporate tastes, smells and sounds with the goal of drawing out wonder and delight in their audiences.

BAMAH, the Hebrew word for stage, is a nonprofit organization established by the Israel Institute, where Low had been associate director of the organization’s Arts Program now established on its own. For 10 years, the Israel Institute brought some 130 acts from Israel to the United States.

“I personally have a long commitment to the Jewish community, Israel, arts and culture,” Low said. “I worked at national nonprofits in Jerusalem for over a decade before completing my MFA at the Yale School of Drama.

“The Visiting Artists Program brings together my passions for cultural dialogue and exchange, specifically between Israel and the United States, and so when granted the opportunity to expand arts-based programming, cultural dialogue and exchange, I jumped at it.”

BAMAH is funded strictly by private donors. There is no government financing.

“Through the Visiting Artists Program in the past, I was very focused on the campus,” said Low, whose interest in entertainment has been immersed in production assignments. “Now, our program focuses both on the campus and the community.

“BAMAH partners with communities to design experiences that harness culture from Israel to inspire and connect to people elsewhere, and we’re really excited to be starting with a successful program expanding its impact to reach more people and more communities on and off campus.”

Low works across vast artistic fields, covering those reaching success in theater, TV, movies, dance, music, literature and visual arts.

“After speaking with host communities and gaining a deep understanding of their programmatic interests, needs and priorities, I identify and recommend candidates,” said Low, who keeps up with entertainment programs popular in Israel.

“The board and I consider a variety of factors when approving and selecting participating artists, including, of course, artistic achievement and proficiency in English, among other characteristics.”

Among Low’s many independent projects have been conceiving and producing Four Minutes From the Frontlines, a series of animated documentary shorts amplifying the stories of emergency workers dealing with COVID. She also worked on a reading tour of Come My Beloved, a new play about the shared history and future of Jewish and Black communities.

“We are a startup nonprofit, so right now I’m the only full-time employee,” said Low, 42, the daughter of Steve Low, executive director of the Flint Jewish Federation, and Susan Low, director of the Senior Lunch Program of the Jewish Community Services of Flint.

“I have an extremely supportive and involved board. We are engaged in fundraising and want to expand the team over the next three years to include another program manager, someone overseeing the educational content and fundraisers.”

Low earned two bachelor’s degrees before going on to Yale. At Barnard College, her focus was political science and women’s studies. At the Jewish Theological Seminary, her major resided in modern Jewish studies.

Low’s earlier work assignments have placed her as associate general manager of the La Jolla Playhouse, associate general manager of the Yale School of Drama and manager of strategic projects in the former Soviet Union Department of the Joint Distribution Committee based in Israel.

“I’m a creative producer so my strength lies in dreaming up large-scale opportunities to bring people of different backgrounds together through cultural presentations and opportunities,” said Low, whose organization can be further understood by going to its website at bamaharts.org.