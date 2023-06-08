A.L.L. Laundry Service and Maytag Commercial Laundry donate to Ronald McDonald House of Detroit

When A.L.L. Laundry Service was asked how much it would cost to install five sets of washers and dryers at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Detroit, owner Howard Shear’s immediate response was, “This is a charity. This isn’t for us to make money on.”

A.L.L. Laundry Services is part of Lakeside Laundry Equipment, a family-owned and operated distributor based in Bedford Heights, Ohio, just outside Cleveland. As the company’s route division, A.L.L. leases machines and maintains shared laundry rooms in residential buildings throughout Ohio and in the greater Detroit and Pittsburgh areas. Shear recently opened a new laundromat on 8 Mile Road in Detroit called Heights Laundry.

Since 1979, RMHC Detroit has been a home-away-from-home for families of children undergoing treatment at the Detroit Medical Center and other nearby hospitals.

A.L.L.’s Rex Anderson worked with Maytag Commercial Laundry Senior Sales Manager Ted Battistone to secure a donation of five commercial-grade washer/dryer stacks. A.L.L. installed the machines at RMHC Detroit earlier this year and is providing service and maintenance free of charge.

Shear added that now that his business has a foundation in Detroit, he wants to become more involved in the local community.

“Giving back to the community is very important to us. Being able to partner with Whirlpool Corporation and Maytag Commercial Laundry shows the strength we have behind us even as a local operator,” says Shear, who is a supporter of the FIDF and Israel Institute of Technology.

“The project was something that the city needed and something that we knew we could do. When you see what they do for these kids and their families at Ronald McDonald House, it makes you feel good about humanity. They really do a lot.”