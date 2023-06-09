B’nai Moshe volunteers spent Tuesday, May 23, doing various tasks to help the Oakland County Animal Shelter, and they loved spending the time with the fur babies.

After learning about the facility and what would be helpful, they split up to walk dogs/interact with cats, fold laundry, prepare frozen treats for the dogs, sort dog toys and clothes, and change trash bags around the building.

The majority of the dogs at the shelter are pit bulls. The volunteers learned that they have been unfairly stigmatized and are not as vicious as we routinely hear. They also learned how strong pit bulls are when they tried to walk them or, more accurately, when the pit bulls walked the volunteers.

The shelter uses an enormous number of towels and blankets, which are used for bedding, cleaning, surgeries, etc., so the laundry load was huge, and the willingness to fold and sort clean laundry was particularly appreciated. The same was true for the willingness to change trash bags. Surprisingly, everyone actually enjoyed doing these things. After all, they were surrounded by amazing animals.

Overall, it was a great day, and they intend to go back and do it all over again.