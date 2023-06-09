In a Frankel baseball season where every game was a ‘must-win,’ one victory stood out among the others.

For a variety of reasons, it was a season to remember for the Frankel Jewish Academy baseball team.

First and foremost, the Jaguars finished strong with eight wins in their last nine games. They ended up 9-4 overall, 4-0 in the Catholic League, and won their second straight Catholic League division championship after a 16-year division title drought.

They should have played more than 13 games.

“We lost five games to weather. Rain, snow and cold. The weather was uncooperative until the final two weeks of the season,” said Frankel coach Joe Bernstein. “We lost another game because there were no umpires.”

One of Frankel’s wins was a historic 5-3 non-league victory in mid-May over Allen Park Cabrini, a team the Jaguars had never beaten.

“We’ve been playing Cabrini once or twice a year for about 25 years,” Bernstein said. “Sometimes the games haven’t been close. We always circle that game on our schedule to judge our progress.

“That’s a very good program, one we’d like to emulate. Each year, they’re competitive in the state playoffs, in the running for a Catholic League division title, and they play the right way.”

There were plenty of Frankel heroes in the victory at Cabrini.

Pitching staff ace Ryan Schmeltz threw a complete game and helped his cause at the plate with an RBI triple.

Ethan Grey was on base in all four of his at-bats (single, double, two walks) and he had three stolen bases.

Ryan Rubin had three singles, stole four bases and scored three runs.

Caleb Robbins contributed an RBI triple.

“I told the kids after the game that we had never beaten Cabrini,” Bernstein said. “All they knew before the game is this is a team we really wanted to beat. Our alumni players were aware of the significance of the win.”

Each Frankel victory this season was especially significant because the Jaguars did not participate in the state playoffs.

A “perfect storm” of the schedule of the state playoffs and Frankel’s annual educational class trips, Bernstein said, made it impossible for the Jaguars to play in the post-season.

It was the first time in Bernstein’s nine years in the Frankel baseball program, including the last four as the coach, that the Jaguars didn’t participate in the state tournament.

“The state has been great about working with us on scheduling (around Shabbat) in the state playoffs,” Bernstein said.

Frankel seniors went to Poland this year. The juniors went to Israel, the sophomores went to Portland, Oregon, and the freshmen went to Montana.

“For the kids, going on those trips far exceeded what could have happened on the baseball diamond,” Bernstein said. “Those are once-in-a-lifetime experiences. One of the things I love about Frankel are the opportunities to build meaningful relationships and those trips are one of them.”

No state playoffs meant every Frankel regular-season game carried greater importance.

“The kids realized that,” Bernstein said.

They sure did.

“One hundred percent,” Robbins said. “With no districts to play, every game mattered. Each one of our games was a must-win.”

No state playoffs also meant Frankel had an opportunity to do something most high school baseball teams can’t do … win their last game of the season.

The Jaguars finished with four straight wins, including a final game 6-0 shutout of Taylor Prep. Schmeltz threw a three-hit shutout in that game with 16 strikeouts.

“We not only finished our season with a win, we finished with a winning streak,” Bernstein said.

Schmeltz also finished the season on a high note. His 28-game hitting streak was snapped, but he has now been on base in 38 of his 40 career games at Frankel.

Robbins, an aspiring sports broadcaster who will be attending Indiana University, was one of four seniors on the Frankel roster.

The others were Gabe Gordon, Merrick Michaelson and Grey.

Robbins played leftfield for the Jaguars and was a key hitter in the No. 9 spot in the lineup, keeping innings going to bring up the top of Frankel’s lineup.

“These last two seasons were remarkable,” Robbins said. “The players and coaches were so competitive. Even if we started a practice being lackadaisical, we ended it strong.”

Just like this season, Frankel got off to a slow start last year (1-5) and but had a good finish (6-8-1).

Also on the team in 2023 were Ari Michaels, Noah Hack, Aidan and Austin Squarcia, Elliot Salama, Max Upfall, Harrison Shaevsky, Ethan Weitzman, Spencer Cherrin and Ari Gottlieb.

Schmeltz, Grey and Michaelson were named All-Catholic. Salama was All-League and Shaevsky was All-Academic.

