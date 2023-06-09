The Greenberg Invitational has thrived for 32 years.

In the March 16 issue of the JN, our longtime sports reporter, Steve Stein, wrote about the 32nd annual Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf, Tennis and Pickleball Invitational that will be held on June 12 at the Franklin Hills Country Club in Farmington Hills. The Greenberg Invitational is presented by the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation.

As Steve reported, the Greenberg Invitational is one of the top events on the Jewish sports calendar in Michigan. This year is no exception. Baseball Hall of Famer Roger Clemens will receive the Hank Greenberg Lifetime Achievement Award; ESPN’s Adam Schefter will receive the Dick Schaap Memorial Award for Media Excellence; and the late District Court Judge Jamie Wittenberg will be honored with the Barry Bremen Memorial Inspiration Award.

The Greenberg Invitational has thrived for 32 years. This is not an insignificant run, so I thought I should go into the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History to see what I could find about the tournament.

The Greenberg Invitational itself is mentioned on 255 pages of the JN. It is named after Hank Greenberg, perhaps the greatest Jewish baseball player in history (although, fans of Sandy Koufax and the Dodgers might debate this conclusion with me). Greenberg was on the cover of the first issue of the JN in 1942, and he is mentioned on over 1,000 pages afterward, including reports about his namesake tournament.

The first Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf and Tennis Invitational was in 1991, and it was a rousing success (June 14, 1991, JN). A pickleball competition was recently added to the tournament and its title.

The list of sports dignitaries attending the Greenberg Invitational over the years is impressive. The roll call of sports stars began with the first invitational in 1991, which was attended by Greenberg’s son, Stephen, who was a former baseball player and chief operating officer of Major League Baseball at the time. Also among the crowd were seven of Greenberg’s Detroit Tiger teammates and legendary University of Michigan Football Coach Bo Schembechler.

Over the years, many other sports legends came to town for the Greenberg. Sports announcer Dick Schaap was the master of ceremonies at several Invitationals. Over the past few years, baseball Hall of Famers Tommy Lasorda, Goose Gossage and Cal Ripken Jr. have attended. Ted Williams, Joe Namath, Gale Sayers and Al Kaline, all Hall of Famers in their respective sports, were on-hand in 1999 (May 21, 1999).

The tournament also has another mission besides honoring sports heroes. It is a fundraiser for the many charitable efforts of the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation. Over the years, these include the Hank Greenberg Oncology Funds, Hall of Fame Games for developmentally challenged people, the Maccabi Games for youth, children’s camp scholarships and the Lawrence & Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center at the Karmanos Cancer Institute, to name just a few.

In 1995, Sinai Hospital of Detroit was the Greenberg’s beneficiary (June 23, 1995). A JN article in 2009, “Hitting an Ace,” noted that, in the Foundation’s 25-year history, the invitational had raised more than $1 million for cancer research (June 11, 2009).

The Hank Greenberg Invitational is indeed a top Michigan sporting event. It does honor to one of Major League Baseball’s all-time greats and supports so many charitable causes. I think “Hammering Hank” would approve.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.