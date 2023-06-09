By providing a standardized framework, Southfield City Council enables a more coordinated and effective response to combat this pervasive form of discrimination.

Last month, in a remarkable display of unity, the Southfield City Council unanimously passed a resolution titled “Confronting and Combating Antisemitism,” signaling their commitment to combatting antisemitism within their community.

By adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, the Council has taken a significant step toward combating antisemitism. They are a beacon of hope for other municipalities to pass similar resolutions.

Southfield’s adoption of the IHRA working definition demonstrates its unwavering dedication to fostering tolerance, understanding, and protecting all community members’ rights and dignity. Including this definition provides a powerful tool for identifying and addressing antisemitism, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all residents.

The unanimous passage of this resolution has garnered widespread acclaim, with individuals and organizations recognizing its significance in the fight against antisemitism.

JCRC/AJC thanks the City of Southfield and hopes this resolution will motivate others to address this issue within their regions, fostering an environment of inclusivity and acceptance.

Michael Kuper is an advocacy associate for JCRC/AJC.