Today, I am confronted by an intersection of both antisemitism and anti-LGBTQ attitudes and laws.

With Pride Month upon us, I am reflecting on life as a Jewish trans lesbian woman in 2023 America. I came out in 2017 and started transitioning that year. I also started my conversion to Judaism journey in the fall of 2020 and completed my conversion at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield last December.

Today, I am confronted by an intersection of both antisemitism and anti-LGBTQ attitudes and laws. Last Nov. 20, the LGBTQ world was shocked to its core when a gunman entered a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he managed to murder five patrons — four of them trans people. Thanks to the heroic efforts of two individuals, the gunman was subdued, and more people were saved.

At this same time, hate crimes against the trans community and the Jewish community are at an alarming rise. On top of this, as of this day, more than 300 anti-LGBTQ legislative bills were introduced throughout the United States. Fortunately, we are not seeing antisemitic legislation being introduced, and I pray that I never see the day that this happens in the U.S.

So, as Pride Month begins, as a fellow American Jew, I am pleading for the ears and understanding of my extended Jewish family. We need to have an honest yet difficult conversation.

A lot of times, I must choose between my Jewish identity and LGBTQ identity. One of the tensions is the embrace of anti-Zionism in the LGBTQ community amongst leftist queer folk and feeling I need to be quiet about my love for Israel. I have a different perspective. I have insight as someone who was rejected and kicked out of an evangelical church for being queer before my conversion to Judaism.

Unfortunately, many of us are seeing the same voices on the Christian Right — who loudly support Israel and claim to support the Jewish people — who demonize and use almost identical language against LGBTQ folks that antisemites have used against the Jewish people for thousands of years.

While there is no “LGBTQ Protocols of the Elders of Zion” being spread around, we have our own version of the blood libel. We are called “groomers” and made to seem like we are preying upon children. For many of us, Christian Nationalists are our enemies. We did not choose this, just as the Jewish people did not choose their enemies. However, we have people in positions of power and influence that wish we were back in the closet, in jail or in the grave just for being who we are.

It is time for our Jewish straight and cisgender allies to speak up. Call out those spewing this venom even if they are “allies of Israel.” Is it really worth having pro-Israel allies who would not think twice about persecuting and oppressing our Jewish LGBTQ family? Is it time to question Christian Zionists and our relationship with them? These are questions we need to wrestle with.

The second thing that LGBTQ Jews need is to stop being reminded that Israel is the only country in the Middle East where we have rights. We know that. However, at the same time, our Israeli LGBTQ friends are living with unease with a far-right government coalition where some coalition members have spread similar anti-LGBTQ venom.

I work with an organization called “A Wider Bridge,” which seeks to build a bridge between Israeli and non-Jewish LGBTQ communities. While we are fighting anti-Israel propaganda in the queer community, we are also fighting against the rise of homophobia and transphobia in Israel.

Please join us! Let’s have this difficult conversation and start working together to fight both homophobia/transphobia and anti-semitism! Let’s have these conversations in our shuls and in our communities. Your Jewish LGBTQ neighbors, fellow shul members, friends and family are hurting. Let’s listen to our voices even if some of what we say may make some uncomfortable.

Sarah Dunn is a member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek and is active in the Detroit area LGBTQ community.