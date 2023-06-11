I’m captivated by battles between species, survival-of-the-fittest heavyweight matchups between animals of the wild.

I’m fascinated by videos involving animals. If I’m not checking emails or texts on my phone, there’s a good chance you might catch me watching a video involving any number of species. And I’m definitely not talking about the videos people post on social media updating the world on their pet’s day-to-day lives.

I’m captivated by battles between species, survival-of-the-fittest heavyweight matchups between animals of the wild — a zebra trying to escape the grasp of a lion, a wildebeest fighting off a pack of hyenas, or like the last one I watched — an unsuspecting gazelle, of blessed memory, who made the mistake of taking a drink out of a watering hole too close to a lurking, submerged alligator.

I can’t really explain this fascination of mine, but perhaps it has something to do with my love for eating, my insatiable appetite and the way I attack a meal when it’s put in front of me. (Note to self: Check with my therapist about this.)

Meanwhile, it’s apparent the invisible people who live behind the curtain of social media algorithms know that I’m an avid animal video viewer because they keep popping up on my Facebook timeline. And that’s OK because ultimately it distracts me from the pathetic battles humans have on Facebook.

While sitting and writing this column at a local coffee shop, I bumped into my dear friend and former Purtan’s People cast member Larry Lawson. I’m glad I did because it immediately reminded me of one of Larry’s unique fascinations with animals in the wild, which he gave me permission to share here.

Larry loves, while driving, to take photographs of dogs with their heads sticking out of car windows. I kid you not. (Note to self: Ask my therapist why Larry does this.)

Larry has a huge collection of these canine cameos that he’s taken, often while glancing at drivers’ pets in the cars next to him at red lights. He’s kind of a pooch paparazzi or should I say “pup-arrazi.” I’ve actually witnessed him in action.

Larry has seriously considered publishing a coffee table book of dogs, their tongues panting and ears flapping in the wind. Fortunately, he has yet to photograph a dog texting while driving.

I only just came to learn that Larry’s delight in photographing dogs with their heads hanging out of car windows extends internationally. He shared with me a hysterical photo taken on a vacation of a fido from France. True story.

While driving a rental car to Mont-Saint-Michel — what the Normandy Tourism website describes as one of Europe’s most unforgettable sights that dates back to the early 8th century — Larry took the time to photograph a dog with its head out of a car window.

But that’s not what got me laughing out loud. Larry admitted that he delayed his arrival at the historic landmark that draws over 3 million tourists a year to take yet another photograph, only this time of cows grazing in a pasture. He recalls vividly three French men sitting on a bench laughing hysterically at him at what they no doubt knew was one of those whacky Americans.

I leave you with my most recent and, by far, most mesmerizing encounter with animals in the wild … and it’s a video I actually shot.

A couple of weeks ago I happened to gaze out our front den window and there before me, in the middle of out garden, was a mama deer who had just given birth to triplets. I won’t go into graphic detail, but there was evidence I no doubt had missed the actual birth by only a few minutes.

My den window was now like a giant flat screen TV tuned into the Animal Planet channel. The fawns lay curled up against each other while the doe cleaned them off. It was mesmerizing.

The second act was even more impactful as one of the newborns began trying to raise itself up on its spindly legs. Within minutes, it was taking its first steps and stumbles. Its siblings were not quite ready. They remained huddled and snuggled up against each, later falling over each other in their delayed efforts to find their footing.

I kept my distance, only viewing from my den window and never approached the new family from the outside, fearing I would somehow disrupt this natural awakening process.

The mother deer, the “Doe,” and her three offspring I affectionally started referring to as Re, Me and Fa, have not taken up permanent residence in our garden. As a matter of fact, they were up and gone in only a matter of a few hours, before I even had time to plan a bris or baby-naming. I never got that close of a look to determine that anyway.

I have every confidence that this new family will soon return and do what other visiting deer have done for the last 30 years … treat our garden like an all-you-can-eat buffet, leaving us to enjoy our beautiful flowers for only a fraction of the summer.

It doesn’t make me angry. And only a couple of times have I felt like getting even. But luckily for the deer, I don’t have a taste for venison … yet. Oh, deer!

