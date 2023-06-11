The Chabad Jewish Center of Troy celebrated its new Torah scroll.

On May 21, community members gathered to celebrate the dedication of the Chabad Jewish Center of Troy’s new Torah scroll.

The celebration began with a ceremony at Riverside Park in Auburn Hills where community member Joy Silverstein, who gave the lead gift to sponsor the Torah, spoke to the crowd. Silverstein said how special it is that she’s able to have such an impact and to pass the spark of the torch of Judaism to the next generation and how important that is for her.

Rabbi Levi Kagan of Oak Park served as the event’s Torah scribe, helping community members finish the Torah with everyone having the chance to write a letter.

Community members then paraded down the street with a musical procession to the back of the Chabad house where there was food, drinks and dancing.

Everyone got a turn to dance with the Torah under a chuppah, with the idea being when a Torah is finished, it is as joyous as a wedding. Children were also holding torches, signifying the Torah being passed down to the next generation.

The celebration ended with the Torah being brought into its new home — in the ark of the Chabad house.

Rabbi Menachem Caytak, executive director of the Chabad Center of Troy, says the event was about bringing the Jewish community together to celebrate the holiest object of Judaism.

“It was a very special thing for so many people, like once in a lifetime to be able to complete the Torah. Most of the people that were there, it was their first time taking part in such a celebration,” Caytak said.