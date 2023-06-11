It is with deep emotion that we remember the countless stories of valor and sacrifice, of soldiers who faced unimaginable adversities without hesitation, defending their homeland.

On May 31, we commemorated a pivotal date — the 75th anniversary of the creation of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This emblematic occasion marks a turning point in the history of Israel, a young nation forged amidst unimaginable trials and tribulations.

The Birth of the IDF and Its Enduring Legacy

In 1948, during a turbulent era, the newly formed nation of Israel found itself at a crossroads between conflict and hope. The specter of the Holocaust still loomed over the Jewish people, making the need for defense a matter of survival. Thus, the IDF was born, an institution that has been the guardian of that hope for these 75 years, a beacon of strength and resilience, assuring Israel’s sovereignty and the safety of its people.

Stories of Valor and Sacrifice

It is with deep emotion that we remember the countless stories of valor and sacrifice, of soldiers who faced unimaginable adversities without hesitation, defending their homeland. Men and women who, sometimes paying a high price, fulfilled their duty with honor and determination, ensuring that future generations could live in freedom and security.

Heroes of the Past and the Fortitude of the IDF

The heroes of the past, from the War of Independence to Operation Entebbe, the Six-Day War, and the Yom Kippur War, personify the ideals of courage, resilience and personal sacrifice that are at the heart of the IDF. But this anniversary is not just a celebration of the past; it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the present and the future.

The IDF Today and Future Challenges

Today, the IDF continues to be a pillar of defense, an exemplary body of dedicated men and women who, despite constant threats, remain vigilant and ready to protect their people. We face a future with new and unpredictable challenges. In an increasingly digital and interconnected world, security threats have evolved and diversified. However, the rich history of the IDF gives us faith in Israel’s ability to adapt and confront these new threats.

A Future of Hope and Determination

As we celebrate this 75th anniversary, we also look to the future with hope and determination. Hope for the pursuit of a peaceful solution to the conflict that has plagued the region for decades, and determination to ensure that Israel continues to thrive as a bastion of freedom and democracy.

Today, we pay tribute to the brave men and women serving in the IDF. We remember the past with reverence, honor the present with gratitude, and face the future with courage and determination. Here we are, 75 years later, still standing strong and free. Congratulations to the IDF on its 75th anniversary. May the light of hope continue to illuminate the path to a future of peace and security. Mazel Tov, IDF!

David Elmescany is the founder of the “Viva Israel” project in Portuguese, dedicated to bringing the various aspects of Israel to Portuguese speakers.