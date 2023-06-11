The event raised $710,000, the highest amount ever and welcomed 530 people.

If you did not know the date and just happened to find yourself at Shaarey Zedek on the night of the “Send a Kid to Tamarack” event, you might think you arrived in time for a High Holiday service. The shul was filled to the max with generations of Tamarack Camps enthusiasts. The annual campaign raises funds to subsidize the cost of camp and make camp accessible for everyone who wants to come to the “Best Place on Earth.”

Doreen Hermelin received the Community Leader Award. She shared how meaningful it was for her to visit Tamarack Camps and be at the Hermelin Village, celebrating the legacy of her beloved husband of blessed memory.

Jason Luckoff received the Distinguished Alum award. He shared the positive impact of camp in building confidence, competence, love for Judaism and the Jewish summer camp experience.

Event guests also had the pleasure to hear from Dylan Beznos, who got a chuckle from the audience sharing, “Everything I’ve learned — good and bad — I’ve learned at camp.” For his bar mitzvah, in lieu of gifts, Beznos asked guests to contribute to Send a Kid to Tamarack fund.

The event raised $710,000, the highest amount ever and welcomed 530 people.

To support access to Tamarack Camps, donate at tamarackcamps.com/giving.