Attendees enjoyed a tour by docent Katie Chaka Parks.
Everyone enjoyed nosh and wine with members of the DJN Foundation staff, who were also on hand for the event.

The Zekelman Holocaust Center, in partnership with the Detroit Jewish News Foundation, welcomed members of the 2023 cohort of the JN’s 36 under 36 to a reception on May 4.
Attendees were greeted by DJN Foundation Executive Director Marni Raitt and Gabriella Burman, director of marketing and communication at the Center.

Rachel Devries and Scott Wasserman
Rachel Devries and Scott Wasserman
Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, Nadav Pais-Greenapple, Hannah Mills
Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, Nadav Pais-Greenapple, Hannah Mills

Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, Emma Trivax, John Bogdan and Marni Raitt
Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, Emma Trivax, John Bogdan and Marni Raitt

Everyone was then able to tour the Center’s main exhibit before it was closed for a complete renovation.

Tim Zimmerman, John Bogden, Emma Trivax, Andrew Moss
Tim Zimmerman, John Bogden, Emma Trivax, Andrew Moss
Rabbi Moishie and Mushky Glitsenstein
Rabbi Moishie and Mushky Glitsenstein

The renovated core exhibit will elevate Michigan survivor voices in the telling of one of the most horrific events in world history by utilizing the latest historical research on and facts about the Holocaust, cutting-edge exhibit technology, design, lighting and fabrication, and interactive and carefully curated learning experiences.

