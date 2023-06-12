David Techner shifts to emeritus status at Ira Kaufman Chapel.

After 58 years at the Ira Kaufman Chapel, David Techner, 71, has decided it’s time for a change. “It’s time. I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s time for a change for the chapel and for me,” he explains.

Techner will now be Ira Kaufman’s Funeral Director Emeritus, continuing to work onsite and at some funerals but not personally handling all the chapel’s 24/7 operations and funeral arrangements. Co-owner Josh Tobias, 48, who has worked at Ira Kaufman Chapel since 2010, will take on more responsibilities with this transition.

Both are committed to maintaining the philosophy of Ira Kaufman, who founded the chapel at Dexter and Edison in Detroit in 1941. From the beginning, Kaufman focused on personalized service to families in accordance with Jewish burial traditions. His son Herbert later joined his father and, in 1961, the Ira Kaufman Chapel moved to a new building on Nine Mile Road in Southfield, its current location.

Techner began working at the funeral chapel through his friendship with Ilene, Herbert’s daughter. On a Thanksgiving weekend, Techner, then 14, came to pick Ilene up for a date. Herb Kaufman asked if he had a dark suit and would be willing to help out at the funeral home that weekend when nine funerals were scheduled. That experience developed into a part-time job and then a career at the Ira Kaufman Chapel.

Ilene and David later married. He became a licensed funeral director in 1974 and is a past president of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association.

As a teenager, Ilene Techner worked part-time at Ira Kaufman Chapel, answering the phone and writing yahrzeit notices. However, she chose a different occupation — owning and operating a construction company. Their son, Chad, is a chapel staff member and followed the tradition of working there part-time when he was still a student.

“I think it’s time for David to relax and enjoy life but he’s not disappearing,” Ilene Techner says. The couple has children and grandchildren who live out of town and hope to visit them more often.

David Techner has been very active in the Jewish community and is especially proud of being a founder of Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network, which helps patients and families with chronic illnesses and end-of-life support.

He initiated a project with the Wayne County medical examiner, along with other local funeral directors and cemeteries, to help with identification and burial of unclaimed individuals at the county morgue. Techner read about the problem some years ago and enlisted the Jewish Fund to help with burial costs.

Techner’s calm, low-key manner and professional expertise are reassuring as families cope with the loss of a loved one and decisions about a funeral service, burial and shivah. Despite the nature of his work, Techner doesn’t find it to be overwhelmingly sad.

“Most of the time, we’re dealing with people whose deaths are not unexpected,” he explains. His focus is fulfilling the Ira Kaufman tradition of putting families first — providing what they want.

Techner has a particular interest in supporting children as they cope with death and will go to a home to meet with a child. He suggests that “Honesty is the best policy” when telling a child about a family member’s death. Techner says the explanation could be “Grandpa was sick, and his body stopped working. Now we’re planning for his burial.”

Techner co-wrote a 1993 book — A Candle for Grandpa — that explains Jewish funeral practices from the perspective of a young boy. It includes insights from memories of his grandfather’s death when he was 9.

The Ira Kaufman Chapel handles 370 to 400 funerals annually. Throughout the years, Techner says that long-held Jewish traditions about burial have been maintained. However, some variations during the height of the pandemic have continued.

Today, most funerals handled by Ira Kaufman Chapel are live-streamed, which is much appreciated by out-of-town relatives and friends. Also, there has been an increase in funerals that are held at the graveside rather than in the chapel. Even before the pandemic, the duration of shivah typically had shortened, and cremation had become more acceptable by some within the Jewish community.

While Josh Tobias, 48, is not a Kaufman family member, he has known Techner since he was very young. “I’m grateful for the opportunity he has given me for the past 13 years. He’s a great partner,” Tobias says. “My goal is a seamless transition that has been going on for a while. I’ve learned from David.”

His focus is to take care of the families who come to the Ira Kaufman Chapel and fulfill their needs. Tobias is president of JARC’s board and is a past board member of Temple Israel.

“I have all the confidence in the world in Josh,” says Techner, who adds that the chapel has “as good a staff as we’ve ever had.”