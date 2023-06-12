Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson Bowlers Head to the Links

The Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith bowling league ends its season with a … golf outing.

It’s the Mark Klinger Memorial outing, named for the person who founded it, and it’s held the same day as the league’s post-season banquet.

For the last two years, the outing has been held at Mystic Creek Golf Course in Milford and the banquet has been held at Gino’s Pizzeria in Keego Harbor.

Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson bowlers and friends can participate in the outing. This year’s champion in the 27-golfer field at 8-under-par was the team of Steve Batch, Tim Twentyman, Josh Alpert and Mike Rott.

Second place, two strokes behind the champions, was the team of Mike Weinstock, Rob Bothan, Jerry Wayne and Spencer Burke.

There was a tie for third place at 4-under between the team of Stu Zorn, Larry Slutsky, Larry Woodberg and Tom Schwartz and the team of Bryan Levine, Harold Grossbart, Lyle Schaefer and Rick Sherline.

Woodberg and Bothan won closest-to-the-pin contests and Schaefer and Bothan won long drive contests.

‘Awesome Environment’ at Basketball League

The second season of the weekly Detroit Jewish Basketball League tipped off May 31 at Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield.

Eight teams are in the league this year, the same as last year, with new rules in place that give players more opportunities to play.

“There’s an awesome environment,” said league founder and organizer Daniel Shamayev. “I love to see empty benches during games. That means everyone is out on the floor.”

The men’s league also is more “teched up” this season with one game each night live-streamed on the league’s Instagram account. Each team will have at least two games live-streamed during the season.

There are 60 full-time and 25 part-time players. The part-timers fill in where needed. League play will continue through Aug. 16.

The second session of the weekly Detroit Jewish Basketball Youth League for players in grades 5-8 still has openings. The session will be from July 23 through Aug. 20 at Farber Hebrew Day School in Southfield. There are 25 players in the first session at Farber, which began June 11.

To register for the youth league, call Shamayev at (248) 797-3763 or danielrshamayev@gmail.com.

Teams in both leagues have jerseys that list the name of their sponsor.

Avery Gach: 5-Star Recruit, 29 Scholarship Offers

Avery Gach is entering some lofty territory. He is now arguably the most heavily recruited Jewish high school football player in the state in recent memory.

He’s definitely the top high school football player in Oakland County in the Class of 2025 and one of the best in the state in his class. He recently earned a five-star recruiting ranking — the highest ranking on the scale — from recruiting guru Tom Lemming.

Gach, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound junior offensive tackle at Birmingham Groves, has 29 Division I scholarship offers, and the number continues to climb. Among the schools recently joining the scholarship list were Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska and Southern Cal.

Gach has stayed focused on football during the recruiting process.

“You can’t get distracted,” he said. “Plus, talk is cheap. You have to perform on the field.”

Gach certainly performed last season. He racked up 114 “pancake” blocks and didn’t allow any pass pressures or sacks. A “pancake” block is a run block by an offensive lineman that results in the defensive player being flat on his back.

The 2023 high school football season is on the horizon, and Gach is excited about that. He played baseball for Groves this spring.

“That was fun,” he said. “I got a chance to hang out with the baseball players who don’t play football.”