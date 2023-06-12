The first day that focused on fathers was at a West Virginia church in 1908.

I wrote about Mother’s Day last month. So, I thought that, for the sake of equality and good will, it would be good to devote a few words to Father’s Day. It’s actually a very interesting story.

Like Mother’s Day, historians believe that the roots of Father’s Day are ancient; these early days are often associated with Catholic doctrine. Today, dads get their due in many nations.

In the United States, most reliable accounts offer two stories about the origins of Father’s Day in America. The first day that focused on fathers was at a West Virginia church in 1908. It was a Father’s Day memorial with a sermon dedicated to 362 men, many fathers among them, who lost their lives in a coal mine explosion the year before. Although considered the first formal Father’s Day in America, it was a one-time occurrence.

The second Father’s Day was held on June 19, 1910, at a YMCA in Spokane, Washington, promoted by Sonora Smart Dodd. However, it was not a consistently held holiday in the U.S. until much later. It is interesting that Dodd’s idea was given a big boost in 1938 when the New York Associated Men’s Wear Retailers threw their support behind Father’s Day.

In 1913, a bill to create a federal Father’s Day was first introduced in Congress. President Woodrow Wilson even spoke at Father’s Day in Spokane in 1916 and promoted an official holiday, but Congress resisted creating the holiday because it feared over-commercialization (Gee, hard to imagine that). Father’s Day finally became an official federal holiday in 1972.

I decided to explore Father’s Day in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History. It is mentioned on 1,800 pages.

As you might imagine — speaking of over-commercialization — there are plenty of advertisements to help you find the perfect gifts for Dad. One of the earliest ads from Morton’s Men’s Shop suggested the classic Father’s Day gift: a tie, “Hand Made and Silk Tipped” (June 7, 1929, Chronicle).

Through the 1970s and 1980s, Osmun’s menswear stores dominated Father’s Day clothing promotions in the JN with very clever ads. Based in Pontiac, Osmun’s was founded by Abe Lapides and Monroe Osmun in 1931 and was a popular chain until its demise in 1989.

Fast-forward to the 21st century. JN contributor Rabbi Jason Miller now wrote about hi-tech gifts for Dad (June 11, 2015).

Every Father’s Day, like Mother’s Day, there were also ads suggesting that the perfect gift was the planting of trees in Israel to honor Dad.

I found several poignant writings devoted to Dad. “Your Father’s Dream” by Rabbi Daniel Brenner of New York is a fine essay with a bit of history about Jewish fathers and how to honor them (June 15, 2001, JN). Another moving piece was “To Dad from the Army” from Harold Helfman, a soldier during WWII (June 23, 1944, JN).

A great ode to Dad has a JN angle. Belle Hornung wrote about her father, Rob Kleinberg. Her story was the JN Father’s Day winner. A very nice photo of them was included (June 12, 2014).

Speaking of photos, the June 19, 1998, JN, has a great Father’s Day image of Robby Silverman and his son Blake.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available free at www.djnfoundation.org.