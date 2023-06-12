A Father’s Day tribute to Specs Howard.

A longtime Top-40, rock ’n’ roll DJ, my dad once single-handedly halted an unruly crowd at a Beatles concert, warning that the show would not go on if they if they couldn’t control the uproar.

On the flip side, he was a member of Detroit’s Orthodox Jewish community. His radio station contracts specified that he did not work on Shabbat. He also recited morning prayers in a private corner of the studio during newsbreaks in his radio show.

He was the true epitome of living in two worlds, both separately and merged.

Weekdays and some Sundays, he delved into the contemporary, secular world of modern music and business, spinning records as “Specs Howard,” while the rest of his life, “Jerry Liebman” was surrounded by the enjoyment and structure of religious observance.

I approach this Father’s Day as the first since my dad passed away this past September. It is the first June I didn’t shop for the recurring gift of a no-iron, plaid sport shirt, aftershave and a book. The date nears instead with thoughts and lessons of his physical resilience, positive living, family values and emersion in Judaism that keep his memory alive for me every day.

During the years he was on-air with Harry Martin, his non-Jewish DJ partner, the two would rotate schedules so each could celebrate their respective holidays.

One Chanukah, the early morning Martin and Howard show was broadcast live from our Cleveland home and I, at the age of 7, shared that my favorite present that year was a Little Red Spinning Wheel, a hand-cranked knitting machine advertised as “the greatest toy a girl can own.”

Arriving at school that day to classmates asking about my gift was the first realization that people beyond my family and close friends knew of my father.

His Growing Up Years

My dad grew up in the small, largely non-Jewish town of Kittanning, Penn., contracting polio in a neighborhood swimming pool when he was 8. He recalled overhearing his dad say he would never walk again. Optimistic and determined, he says he knew he would, and took the challenge to heart, persevering with a weak left side and one leg shorter than the other, forever affecting his gait.

I remember him walking our family home from Shabbat services and then limping at what seemed like the speed of light to a neighbor’s front yard to threaten the teen driver of the car that had raced past us.

As a child, he attended what he referred to as cheder (Hebrew school) and later Kittanning Senior High School, where he wrote the school’s anthem, which my siblings and I can sing from memory. He studied at Allegheny College in Meadville, Penn., when Jewish students were not admitted to fraternities. He helped create a new one and became one of its leaders.

Looking to go on to study law, a professor suggested he first work on his small-town dialect by joining the school’s radio station team, where he discovered his calling. Instead of law school, after graduation he took a job at a station in Sharon, Penn., which proved to be both professionally and personally life-changing when a representative from Hadassah arrived from Pittsburgh to present a public affairs promotion.

The station owner introduced the woman, the daughter of an Orthodox rabbi, to my dad, telling him, “You’re Jewish, she’s Jewish; you should ask her out.” That lady became my mom, who was married to my dad for 68 inspirational years, together raising four children in a home based on Jewish values and tradition.

Life in Broadcasting

A broadcasting job offer eventually brought my parents to Cleveland, where my three siblings and I were born, where my dad teamed up with radio partner Harry Martin and where he became “Specs Howard,” a combination of his trademark glasses and a name randomly chosen from the phone book.

After five years, the Martin and Howard drive-time radio program moved to Detroit and our family settled in Southfield. When the show later relocated back to Cleveland, my parents were unwilling to uproot our family.

For an entire year, my dad awoke in time to be in the car at 3 a.m. every Monday morning to drive to Cleveland and be on the air at 6. He slept at my aunt and uncle’s house weeknights and was back home for Shabbat after his show each Friday.

In 1970, he left the air and took his radio and business knowledge, experience and expertise to a new level, founding what would eventually become the Southfield-based Specs Howard School of Media Arts, which taught the skills required for a career in broadcast arts.

His door was physically open to staff and to students, all of whom he knew by name. This past August, the school formed a partnership with Lawrence Technological University in Southfield under the name Specs@LTU. Just weeks before he passed away, I watched my dad create a video message to be presented at a celebration in his honor at LTU, speaking with no notes and a perfect, clear message in his one-of-a-kind, pleasant, recognizable radio voice.

Mail’s Here

Overall, my dad had mixed feelings about the computer. He liked having a landline. And he really liked his iPhone. But he loved the mail.

When COVID didn’t allow for an in-person 95th birthday party, friends, family and colleagues were invited to send personal birthday wishes … In an envelope. With a stamp. A photo of him with the slew of cards from a multitude of states and four countries, with heartwarming messages, ran in the JN the week of his birthday.

As an adult, post-polio syndrome caused progressive weakness and muscle and joint pain leading to multiple falls. He accepted his physical status, never embarrassed, never making excuses. If he limped, he limped. If couldn’t run the bases, he stood still and played catch with us. When his legs wouldn’t allow him to carry us as kids, he made games out of lifting us over his head with his astonishingly strong arms.

He did everything in his power to use the strength he had but was accepting of whatever help it took for him to live his life to the fullest, like getting him up Masada in a cable car when my parents joined us in Israel for our daughter’s bat mitzvah and being hoisted onto a chair during the hora at my children’s weddings.

He couldn’t physically do it all, but he did his part. On Jewish holidays — most hosted by my parents with family meals and large sleepovers — my mom, a supreme cook, would prepare recipes like seasoned ground beef that my dad would roll into literally hundreds of meatballs.

So Much Fun

A riveting storyteller, he also invented jingles and narratives, recreating the ones from our childhoods for our kids. Birthday parties were celebrated with his hand-written clever sentiments fashioned in rhyme; he was once offered a job writing card-text for American Greetings.

Early on in his career, he was a TV weatherman and appeared in live TV commercials, including one where an appliance door came off in his hand when he opened it. He did “record hops,” hosting musicians and bands in roped off areas of suburban streets and flew over the Detroit area in a helicopter reporting live on the 1967 riots. When my mom went into labor with my sister during the station’s ‘Golden Oldies Week,’ he accompanied her to the hospital in head-to-toe, shimmering gold from his hair to his shoes.

In rock ’n’ roll’s heyday, I joined him backstage at Dave Clark Five and Sonny and Cher concerts. And, then there was the time he stood next to Harry and explained to a rowdy group of Beatles fans that the local sheriff was set to cancel the show if they didn’t, as my dad always put it: “settle down.”

A Faith that Sustained Him

My dad said daily prayer services at home, held holiday minyans in their family room and, for decades, was involved at Congregation Shomrey Emunah in Southfield, where he was a founder and president. After members discovered his profession, he was regularly enlisted as the synagogue’s event and program emcee.

When a young relative once asked why it was so important to him for his family to be Jewish, he responded simply, “Because of how happy it makes me. I want you to have that, too.”

Shivah for my dad brought comfort, healing — and Jewish geography. My brother’s former Hillel Day School friend turned out to be my husband’s poker buddy as well as our grandson’s baseball coach. A longtime close friend heard the name of my dad’s hometown and realized that my dad’s father’s furniture store was rival to his own family’s Pennsylvania-based business. And after many years of friendship, we also discovered that this same man’s wife is, through marriage, my cousin!

During shivah, one of my oldest friends told me she became observant because of Shabbat dinners at our home headed by my dad.

The Summer of Dad

Near the end of the COVID years, the gift of one-to-one visits with my parents was a treasure when my dad moved his school-office to the home where I grew up, where the basement shelves housed both vintage record albums and my late grandfather’s 100-year-old Judaic books.

A wheeled bookcase in the kitchen became his new base, with his siddur and tallit on the top rung. My dad shared stories, family history and candy once stashed in his office drawer. He always welcomed us when we dropped by, and the kids could at any time, no matter who else was around, take the comb out of his shirt pocket and flatten his bangs straight down like Moe.

We talked at the table where we had thousands of family dinners together, where he helped me memorize the Hebrew words of Rashi and the Gettysburg Address.

We remembered the time the whole extended family caravanned to the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island to surround my dad as he received the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Lifetime Achieve-ment Award. Among his other honors was being inducted into both the Michigan and Ohio Association of Broadcasters’ Halls of Fame and receiving the “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Detroit Producers Assoc-iation. And then there was “Specs Howard Day” in Kittanning.

A People Person

My dad knew all my childhood friends and later my children’s and grandchildren’s friends. He had a special relationship with each family member — including 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren — and loved and welcomed new ones.

He called his current friends, old classmates and family on a regular basis. He loved company, his weekly poker game, a big celebration, a small group of visitors. He had much to say and teach, but also was eager to hear and learn from everyone else. He was a mentor who others came to for advice.

He taught by example and through demonstration. In hysterics, I watched my left-handed dad teach my then pre-bar mitzvah age right-handed son how to wrap tefillin on his arm — somehow thinking it would make sense to do it in the mirror. My dad’s own tefillin was later gifted to my son and is now in Israel being refurbished for use by his son, a lefty who will become a bar mitzvah almost exactly to the day, 85 years after my dad.

I think of him when I look at my children and grandchildren and know the immense pride he had for them and the unending impact he made on their lives and who they are.

And I think of him when I bring in the mail.

His lessons are within me. By example, his genuine smile and upbeat mood taught the value of staying positive and truly enjoying life. I learned the importance of structure. My dad was dressed and downstairs every day of his life. I see how never being too busy for family was not a choice, for him, it was a natural.

I learned from him that life is better with a partner who looks at you the way my dad looked at my mom, with a sincere twinkle, proud but hardly surprised at her strength and capabilities.

Others referred to my dad in terms like “broadcast industry legend” or the “Kosher DJ.”

To me, he was protective, committed, quietly generous, with conviction, selfless, welcoming and with an indomitable spirit and incredible determination. And I am forever grateful to have been able to tell him.

Happy Father’s Day, Dad, to you and to all the other dads who will be celebrated this week, both in person and in inspirational memory.