The Tugman Bais Chabad Torah Center of West Bloomfield is inviting the wider Detroit Jewish community to the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Mallor Walder Mikvah Center on Sunday, June 18. The center is comprised of three mikvahs — the Saul Saulson Men’s Mikvah, the Zekelman Family Keilim (vessels) Mikvah and, what Rabbi Shneur Silberberg, co-rabbi of the Chabad shul, affectionately calls the “crown jewel,” the women’s mikvah.

Four Decades

When Rabbi Elimelech and Chaya Sarah Silberberg moved to West Bloomfield from New York in 1975, the community was much smaller than it is now. For five years, the fledgling congregation held services in Ealy Elementary School on Maple Road. In the early 1980s, they bought a property and, in January 1982, their building was constructed — built by congregant Ron Rogers. Eventually, they also raised the funds for a small, basic mikvah, which was completed in June 1983.

This same mikvah has been in regular use by brides from West Bloomfield and the greater Detroit Jewish community before their weddings and by women who keep the mitzvah of taharat hamishpachah (family purity), which culminates in the wife immersing in the mikvah monthly. The same mikvah was also used by men. (According to Rabbi Elimelech Silberberg, there’s a Chassidic custom for men to immerse in the mikvah before Shabbat or holidays; this custom has recently become more widespread in other circles.)

After so many years of continuous use — by both women and men — the mikvah was slowly slipping into a state of disrepair.

A few years ago, some young women in the shul started to make their displeasure known. Sure, their mikvah was functional, it was kosher, but they wanted to take this mitzvah to the next level.

“Women should feel comfortable at the mikvah. It should be an hour of self-care,” said Zeesy Silberberg, Rabbi Shneur’s wife. “We are two parts: body and soul, and both should be pampered at the mikvah.”

Four years ago, when Rabbi Elimelech Silberberg turned 70, he wondered how to mark this milestone birthday.

“I thought, ‘What would the Rebbe want me to do?’” Rabbi Silberberg said. “The Rebbe had described the women’s mikvah as the bedrock foundation of every Jewish home, and I concluded that he would want me to make a beautiful mikvah for our community that has more than quadrupled in size.”

New Meets Old Design

Zeesy embraced the mikvah project with a goal to not only make the project reach fruition but to make this mitzvah more enticing to every Jewish woman in Detroit. Never having been involved in the construction of a mikvah before, she started Googling.

“I looked up mikvahs around the world, scrolled for pictures of beautiful mikvahs, then called their owners and pumped them for information,” Zeesy said. One material in particular kept inspiring her: Jerusalem stone. “It’s so strikingly beautiful and ancient looking … and that’s exactly the point we were trying to make. We’re taking this age-old mitzvah and pulling it into modern times.”

She turned to Julia Weinberg of Julia Robin Interiors, and together they developed the concept of “Jerusalem meets modern-day spa.”

“It wasn’t an easy task to fuse the two seemingly opposite aesthetics,” Weinberg said. “We did it by incorporating calming Jerusalem stone colors, natural materials such as river-rock pebbles on the shower floor and modern spa features … I loved the opportunity to take an existing basic ritual bathhouse and elevate it into a luxurious retreat where women can be invigorated physically and spiritually.”

This was the first time Weinberg was involved in designing a mikvah; since then, it’s become one of her specialties. Now she’s working on new mikvah designs in Canada, Florida, Washington State and in Israel.

Bais Chabad member Esther Trager volunteered her time and expertise as an architect and also threw herself into the project “one thousand percent.”

“The mikvah project allowed me to combine my career and my passion for our Bais Chabad family,” she said.

“There are some things that never change,” Zeesy explained. “Our commitment to Torah observance is the same as it was 3,000 years ago … and when women go to this mikvah, they see these ancient-looking stones and remember that they’re connecting with our matriarchs, Sarah, Rivkah, Rachel and Leah … and with all the mothers who have dipped in these waters before us.”

Going Up

Actual construction was by Jason Rogers of Little Prince Properties. In a beautiful poetic twist, his was the first bar mitzvah to take place in the then-brand-new Bais Chabad building that his own father had built in the 1980s.

“The paint was still drying!” Rogers said of his bar mitzvah.

Now, decades later, he was thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps, with his right-hand man Zev Goldner, the Silberbergs, Bais Chabad Administrator Rabbi Avraham Wineberg and the team of mashgichim (religious supervisors), professionals and community members who lent their time, expertise and opinions so that this mikvah would be extra special.

“I’ve done lots of complicated projects and custom homes, but this was something completely different,” Rogers said. “Construction of a mikvah does not come from a manual. I had to use my yeshivah background and Talmudic understanding to define the details of construction.”

It was a huge undertaking with many challenges, but there was also a clear reverence of the project.

Rabbi Wineberg marveled, “The feeling of comradery, purpose and mission in their work was beautiful and remarkable to see. All the classic colorful descriptions and language that one typically associates with a construction site were absent despite the backbreaking work that was at times necessary.”

Indeed, everyone involved said that they felt the energy of working toward a higher purpose.

“I felt a tremendous sense of spirituality through the entire process, like I was surrounded by a bear hug,” Rogers said.

Names on the Building

“Numerous donors came together to help raise over three-quarters of a million dollars,” said Rabbi Elimelech Silberberg, who stressed that every donation, big or small, was appreciated.

The Mikvah Center was sponsored by the Walder Foundation of Chicago, headed by Elizabeth (Shira Malka) Mallor-Walder, who used to be a member of Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield years ago, and her husband, Dr. Yosef Walder.

The men’s mikvah was sponsored by the William Davidson Foundation Director Discretionary Philanthropic Fund in memory of Eli Saulson’s father, Saul.

“My father was always most relaxed in water — first in Lake Huron where he taught himself to swim and later in his lap pool and hot tub,” said Eli Saulson. “Since mikvahs are Judaism’s oldest pools, it seemed like an appropriate way to honor his memory.”

The Zekelman Family sponsored the vessel mikvah where dishes or kitchenware are immersed after they’re purchased and before their first usage.

Mikvah USA, an organization which helps fund the building of mikvahs around the world, sponsored the women’s mikvah. With its own rabbinic body and extremely meticulous guidelines and stringencies, Mikvah USA was involved during every step of the planning stages and construction.

Waiting for Rain

The project ran through the COVID pandemic, which caused the price of construction materials to skyrocket, but, according to Rabbi Silberberg senior, the timing also had silver linings.

“The social hall where we usually enjoy our Shabbos kiddush wasn’t being used. It was just sitting there empty anyhow, so there were no objections to cutting into it, which we probably otherwise would have had,” he said with a laugh.

Other things didn’t go as smoothly … like the Michigan weather! Mikvah water consists of pure rainwater, which falls through an intricate system of pipes and runs directly into the mikvah without being collected in any way or touching a metal surface.

The men’s mikvah is already functioning because it was completed earlier. However, since the Metro Detroit area hasn’t had a significantly heavy rain in the last few months, as of this writing the women’s mikvah and keilim mikvah are not actually functioning yet.

“The next decent rainstorm should be enough to put us into business!” said Rabbi Shneur. “Operating our mikvah will require all hands on deck … Spearheaded by Laya Kleinman and Elisheva Shomer, operational plans are already in place.”

Zeesy, in particular, is excited to be an ambassador for this mitzvah. Over the years, she had been surprised to discover that many women didn’t know about the mitzvah of mikvah beyond the wedding.

“It’s such a fundamental part of Judaism,” said Zeesy, who recently finished the three-year course to become a certified mikvah teacher.

“This mitzvah brings blessings to a marriage and to a family, even retroactively. Mikvah literally transforms a marriage from mediocre into a bond that is energized and incredible; it puts a G-dly spark in the relationship between husband and wife.”

Needless to say, the two generations of Silberbergs and their entire congregation are eagerly anticipating the next rainfall.

“I think West Bloomfield was waiting for something like this. This mikvah center will change the lives of many people,” said Rabbi Silberberg senior.

A Joyous Celebration



Join Bais Chabad at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, June 18, at noon at 5595 West Maple Road in West Bloomfield. World-class violinist Daniel Ahaviel of Israel will be providing musical entertainment and brunch will be served.

Ahaviel is a klezmer musician in the styles of Chassidic, Irish and gypsy music.

Over the years, he has performed in concerts and music festivals around the world, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Congo, Hong Kong, Russia, Siberia, Azerbaijan and South Africa.

Ahaviel was born and raised in London. “I fell in love with music when my older brother, who was mentally handicapped, was sent for music therapy,” he said. “I came to those lessons with him and could not help but be fascinated by the healing power of music.”

He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of York, where he studied music composition and improvisation. In 1988, he settled in Israel and married soon afterward. He and his wife discovered religion and gradually became observant.

Ahaviel has boundless energy and dances as he played. In addition to Chassidic melodies, his repertoire includes medleys of Turkish, Hungarian and Irish folk melodies to which he applies some fancy footwork. Ahaviel has performed in many parts of the world, interspersing his playing with Chassidic tales and songs.

Couvert is $36 per person.



Blessings of the Rebbe

Almost exactly 40 years ago, in a letter dated June 1, 1983, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, of blessed memory, sent words of blessing to the Bais Chabad West Bloomfield community in honor of the mikvah being built at the time, stating, “It is impossible to overstate the great zchus (merit) of this great mitzvah.”

Rabbi Shneur Silberberg says: “I believe the Rebbe’s blessings are continuing to shine as we open the three new beautiful mikvahs at Bais Chabad.”

