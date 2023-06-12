The Jewish community trailblazer, who passed away on May 28, 2023, at the age of 106.

Flora Winton loved to read and, more importantly, she loved to learn.

The Jewish community trailblazer, who passed away on May 28, 2023, at the age of 106, always had a book in hand — typically nonfiction — and was eager to learn anything and everything she could about the world.

Yet what stood out most about Winton wasn’t just her passion for learning — it was her passion for sharing that knowledge with others.

Throughout a long and fulfilling life, Winton devoted her time to bettering the community. She served on countless boards, was a faithful Temple Beth El member (and later first female president) and volunteered in everything from hospitals to art associations.

Born in Ann Arbor in 1917, Winton was the daughter of Peter Miller, an accomplished attorney and businessman, and Rosa Miller, a devoted and loving mother.

When she was a toddler, the family moved to Atkinson Street in the Boston-Edison district of Detroit, and later New York and Chicago, before eventually returning to Detroit.

Winton grew up in a Reform Jewish household that celebrated Jewish traditions, such as Friday night Shabbat dinners. While the family wasn’t very religious, they were active members of Temple Beth El, where Winton would remain for many decades to come.

Winton, who had always appreciated the art of the written word, attended Northwestern University, where she graduated in 1939 and majored in theater production. She then studied at Wayne State University graduate school, majoring in instructional technology.

After graduating, Winton ramped up her volunteer work, but not before meeting her husband and soulmate, Frank Winton, who passed away in 2001.

They were polar opposites, recalls their daughter, Susan Winton-Feinberg. Frank was an athlete and accomplished tennis player, while Flora was a bookworm who spent her time studying. However, they both shared a love for reading books and dancing.

The pair married in 1942 in the heart of World War II. Frank Winton was a pilot and captain with the U.S. Air Force, and Flora traveled with him to different bases around the country. Luckily, Frank Winton was never sent overseas to fight in Europe.

Just before the end of the war, Frank and Flora’s only child, Susan, was born. She quickly became her parents’ world. Yet as far back as Susan Winton-Feinberg, 79, of Bloomfield Hills, can recall, her mother, Flora, was always involved at Temple Beth El.

In the 1950s, Winton served as Temple Beth El Sisterhood president and Home Relief Society president for two years each. She was also Temple Beth El chairperson and a founding member and executive board member of Temple Beth El Players.

That decade, Winton also served as chairperson for the Round Table of Christians and Jews and on various committees in the National Council of Jewish Women. In addition, she was co-founder and executive board member of the Bloomfield Art Association.

Into the 1960s, Winton’s volunteerism continued to grow. Her excellent listening skills and ability to engage others and get them to open up, as her daughter describes, made her a natural leader. Winton expanded her involvement at Temple Beth El to work at the temple’s Braille Bindery, which is still in operation and binds books for blind children.

She also grew her involvement in the arts and served as a foreign film critic for the Motion Picture Council of Metropolitan Detroit, among other volunteer efforts.

As the years went on, Winton remained dedicated to Temple Beth El. She served as executive director pro-tem from 1979 to 1980, then as president in 1983. In the 1990s, she was chairperson of the Temple Beth El library and co-chairman of the archives.

Still, these involvements only begin to scratch the surface of the immense work Winton has done in the Metro Detroit Jewish community and beyond; much of her work reached a national scale (such as serving as a board member of the North American Board of World Union for Progressive Judaism and volunteering for Women’s American ORT).

When asked her secret to a long life, Winton always credited her longevity to exercise. She was passionate about Pilates, cooking, and never smoked or drank.

“She was a perfect lady,” Winton-Feinberg says. “She was brilliant. The way she spoke and the way she said things, people stopped to listen.”

Winton-Feinberg, an accomplished interior designer who was encouraged by her mother to pursue a career in interior design, recalls Flora Winton as a “force of nature.”

“She just loved life,” she says. “She loved using her brain.”

Arrangements were by Ira Kaufman Chapel.