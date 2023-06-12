I never considered myself a religious person because I felt more drawn to the culture and community of Judaism and not so much the history, Torah or prayers.

Ever since I was old enough to comprehend religion, ethnicity and identity, I embraced my connection to Judaism and feminism. It was not until I began high school that I started to see the intersection between these parts of my identity. Experiencing something that helped me to understand the many facets of Judaism and the complex history of feminism in America has pushed me to connect and be curious about these identities more than I could’ve imagined as a young child at Hebrew school.

I never considered myself a religious person because I felt more drawn to the culture and community of Judaism and not so much the history, Torah or prayers. I attended my synagogue’s weekend religious school starting as a curious little kid with a packed class of eager playful toddlers, through being part of just a handful in my high school class. After the b’nai mitzvah season, parental pressure to attend religious school eased up, and the size of my religious school classes began to shrink. By 11th grade, my class was down to three: my good friend, another peer and I.

This class size was disappointing at first. I feared intimacy. I feared being put on the spot and having to answer questions about the Torah that I could not answer. I feared that the teacher would not be engaging or passionate. I feared losing the social aspect of the religious school I cherished the most.

Sunday evenings came and went, and before I knew it, the class I initially dreaded finally arrived. Before the class started, I knew it would not be so bad after my teacher stated this would not be like any of our past experiences in that building — an intriguing statement. She shared how we would be making the class our own, talking about what we wanted to learn about and reading stories from the Torah that made her question her Judaism, stories that had been excluded from our Reform Jewish curriculum, and stories that highlighted Jewish women with an agency we had never heard before.

As she spoke, I forgot everything I feared about this class. I was excited to attend religious school each week and could not wait to tell anybody who would listen about the stories we dissected in that class.

The intimacy of the class provided us with the space to ask questions and have controversial conversations. Though I was often put on the spot to answer questions and seldom knew the answers, I was not stuck with the predicted embarrassment — instead, curiosity and new knowledge. Our teacher was the most passionate religious educator I have ever had. She made for an experience that would forever impact my Jewish identity. Each week she — a retired professor — wore a turtleneck and a bright yellow vest as she rode her bike to class in any weather. She didn’t laugh much or share about her personal life, but it didn’t matter because she provided us with wisdom and perspective. She encouraged us to challenge her angle and the stories we learned about and named our rights as Reform Jews to question and challenge.

Over the past two years, I have been a fellow in a Jewish feminist fellowship. In this, we discuss activism, Judaism, feminism and how they connect. We question each other, our Judaism, different pieces of activism and social change, and we use those questions to better ourselves and our understanding of the faith that we hold dear to us. Last spring, I spent a weekend with this fellowship on Jewish sleep-away campgrounds. We sang, discussed, prayed, took apart traditional prayers to understand them in a new light, wrote op-eds, laughed, cried and made plans for actions to make feminist, Jewish change.

I remember waiting for our bus with other fellows and feeling connected to many strangers whom I had never met. It felt so Jewish to me. Throughout this weekend, I felt more connected to my religion than I had ever felt before. It reminded me of how I felt in that class, it was a full-circle moment because the class had expanded my Jewish religious and intellectual identity, but this fellowship and retreat enhanced my Jewish identity regarding culture and social and emotional identity.

I now identify as a religious person. Through these two experiences, I have redefined what it means to me to be a religious person. Many community-based aspects of Judaism certainly impact many Jews and their connection to the religion, but each person’s internal relationship with the Torah, the history of our faith and what it means to be Jewish, is a decision and journey of their own.

Avivah Mitchel attends Skyline High School (Ann Arbor). This essay was the first-place award winner in National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan’s Jewish Youth Awards. The essay topic was “What experience or person has had the greatest impact on your Jewish identity?”