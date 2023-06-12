Parshat Shelach Lecha: Numbers 13:1-15:41; Joshua 2:1-24.

Our Torah portion this week contains the famous story of the 12 spies who return from the promised land with a report.

The spies find a rich land that “flows with milk and honey.” But they report that it is a place of giants and danger. This is not the first time we are troubled that the Israelites are frightened and passive.

Back in Exodus, the Israelites complain of having no water to drink. Last week’s portion contained a particularly embarrassing episode with the people weeping in their desert tents that they only have manna to eat. As God burns with anger toward the people, Moses registers his own complaints with God.

“Why have You, God, treated me so poorly?” Moses cries. “Why have I not found some favor in Your eyes that You have laid the burden of these people on me alone? Why do I have to carry them to the land that You promised them? Now, where am I going to get meat for them to eat? If this is the way that You are going to treat me, then just kill me and put me out of my misery.”

God, it appears, is “up to here” with the lot of them. So, God declares to the people: “You want meat to eat? I’ll give you your meat — you will eat it not just for one day, not just for two days or five days or 10 days or 20 days, but for a solid month until it comes out your noses and is loathsome to you. I’ll teach you to wail and whine about having to leave the wonderful place that was Egypt.”

Moses lets God’s sarcasm go right over his head, saying, “So much meat, God? The people here number 600,000 men and they are all going to get that much meat? Where are those flocks or herds enough for that?” And God answered, “Do you really think, Moses, that I am limited in what I can do?”

Though the Israelites this week are whining in their wandering, we know that they will indeed pull themselves together, that they will affirm a covenant with God that will sustain them unto us thousands of years later.

In finally figuring out who they were, they found enough strength in their communion with God and their community under God.

While it is somewhat embarrassing to read these stories of our ancestral leaders, way back at the beginning of our people, there is an ennobling reassurance that from them arose this enduring and world changing nation.

We are they, and they are us — and the chosen people are still choosing themselves.

Rabbi Joseph Klein was the rabbi of Temple Emanu-El in Oak Park. This article originally appeared in the JN on June 7, 2002.