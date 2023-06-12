Catcher Max Gross’ strong season is a highlight for the state-ranked West Bloomfield High School baseball team.

Coach Josh Birnberg’s West Bloomfield High School baseball team experienced a season that had a little of everything.

Big victories in arguably the toughest high school baseball league in the state. A season-long state ranking in Division 1. A crushing season-ending defeat. And an opportunity to play in a big-league ballpark.

For West Bloomfield junior catcher Max Gross, son of Daniel Gross, cantor at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills, it was a season that began with his recovery from a compound dislocation of his right pinkie finger suffered in late February while playing basketball with friends.

It ended with him becoming the Lakers’ everyday catcher and one of their top hitters, slotted in the No. 5 spot in the batting lineup.

No. 14-ranked West Bloomfield lost 1-0 in 11 innings to Lake Orion on June 3 in a Division 1 district semifinal game on the Lakers’ home diamond. The game ended with a walk-off walk (Lake Orion was the home team).

Gross caught all 11 innings of the game and was solid defensively. He also had two of West Bloomfield’s eight hits, both singles, and finished the season with a .365 batting average and a .490 on-base percentage.

“The finger injury really didn’t affect Max as a baseball player,” Birnberg said. “He ended up catching about 25 of our 38 games.”

That’s remarkable considering the injury was on the pinkie finger of Gross’ throwing hand and the bottom hand when he’s batting (he’s a left-handed batter).

Gross loves his time behind the plate. Apparently, it’s not as dangerous as basketball.

“You’re always doing something during a game,” he said. “You always have an impact on what’s happening. I enjoy that.”

West Bloomfield (27-11, 11-7) tied with Lake Orion for second place in the Oakland Activities Association Red Division, two games behind champion Rochester Adams. Clarkston, Oxford, Rochester and Rochester Hills Stony Creek also were in the division.

“We beat Lake Orion in two of three games in the league season, so I consider us the second-place team in the league,” Birnberg said.

After losing their first league matchup with the Dragons 8-1, the Lakers beat Lake Orion 10-0 and 4-2. The games were played May 15, 16 and 18.

Lake Orion got its revenge in the district game against West Bloomfield and went on to stun three-time defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 3-2 in the district championship game.

Another highlight of the season for West Bloomfield was a May 7 game the Lakers played at Comerica Park vs. South Lyon.

“We treated it 100% as an exhibition game,” Birnberg said.

That’s because the game had a time limit, there were tarps placed in front and behind the batters’ boxes, everyone on each team batted (21 players suited up for West Bloomfield), players batted out of order, there was free substitution, and top pitchers didn’t throw.

“It’s more of a once-in-a-lifetime experience to play (a non-league game) at Comerica than a real game,” Birnberg said. “The Tigers set up those games after you tell them you want to play there. They select the date of the game and who you play.”

For the record, South Lyon beat West Bloomfield 6-2.

Besides their Jewish coach and Gross, there were four other Jewish players on West Bloomfield roster.

They were senior catcher Jacob Mills, senior utility player/pitcher Quinn Lewis, and junior pitchers Ari Klinger and Andre Landau.

Birnberg, a former star shortstop for West Bloomfield, has been the Lakers’ coach for four years.

Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.