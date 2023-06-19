Ann Arbor JCC’s Annual Golf Outing will honor Sue and Larry Adler.

Join the Ann Arbor JCC for its eighth annual Golf Outing Fore the Kids on Monday, Aug. 14, at Polo Fields Ann Arbor, honoring Sue and Larry Adler, as it raises scholarship funds for the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor’s camp, youth and early childhood programs.

Sue and Larry have resided in Ann Arbor for more than 30 years, after growing up in the Detroit area. They met when they were 15 years old through B’nai B’rith Youth Organization and dated throughout high school and college before marrying in 1981. They raised two children, Stephanie and Evan, and welcomed their daughter-in-law Marina to the family in October 2021. On New Year’s Eve 2022, they were blessed with the arrival of their granddaughter, Myla.

Larry joined Huron Gastro in 1989 after completing his gastroenterology training at the Cleveland Clinic. He served as president from 2007 to 2020 and recently retired at the end of 2022.

Sue has been a welcoming fixture at the front desk of the JCC for more than 20 years. She relishes the interaction with preschool attendees, Hebrew Day School students and staff, parents as well as the seniors who enter the building daily.

The Adlers have been committed members of the Ann Arbor community, notably supporting local Jewish organizations. Collectively, they have volunteered and served on the boards and various fundraising committees for Jewish Family Services, Jewish Community Center, Hadassah, B’nai B’rith Youth Organization, Chabad, ORT, Beth Israel and the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor.

Sue and Larry enjoy traveling, going to movies at the Michigan Theater, the camaraderie of their friends and their extended family. Sue has continued her bowling career that began at MSU, along with mahjong and canasta, while Larry is an avid, yet struggling, golfer. They are so grateful to be part of the wonderful Ann Arbor community, and the JCC is lucky to have them.

Show your support for the JCC and Sue and Larry by becoming a sponsor, making a donation or joining the JCC for dinner to honor the Adlers. Sponsorship opportunities include a foursome, tee sign, name recognition on marketing materials, lunch and dinner.

More information about becoming a sponsor or registering for the eighth annual Golf Outing Fore the kids can be found at www.jccannarbor.org, by calling (734) 971-0990 or by reaching out to Ariella Monson, Director of Development and Operations, at ariellamonson@jccannarbor.org.

Ariella Monson is the director of development and operations for the JCC of Greater Ann Arbor.