377-mile bike ride with Jewish participants raises funding for Black Leaders Detroit.

It took seven days to ride from Detroit to Mackinaw City, but the third-annual “Ride for Equity,” a charitable bike ride raising funding for Black Leaders Detroit, was a success.

It raised just over $150,000 since the most recent update and held conversations across the state about equity and inclusion, many of which took place in rural communities.

Black Leaders Detroit, a social impact organization that provides 0% small business loans to qualifying Black entrepreneurs and grants to Black-led organizations, was heavily inspired by Hebrew Free Loan’s 127-year-old blueprint for interest-free loans.

Founded in 2019, Black Leaders Detroit, led by chief executive officer Dwan Dandridge, 49, of Detroit, has maintained a close relationship with Hebrew Free Loan and the larger Jewish community. Participating in this year’s bike ride were several Jewish leaders from Metro Detroit, including Hebrew Free Loan executive director David Contorer.

“I’ve been close friends with Dwan for three years, and we’ve shared many Hebrew Free Loan lessons around 0% loans,” Contorer, 53, of Royal Oak, explains. “We are learning a lot from [BLD] around outreach, marketing, social media and technology.”

It’s one of many efforts being made within the greater Metro Detroit Jewish and Black communities to build relationships, share knowledge and help one another succeed.

Combining Strength

As to why it’s important to develop and nurture both communities, together, Dandridge has a simple answer. “I think God designed us all to need one another,” he says. “We are connected, and we have so much to learn from one another.”

It’s one of many reasons why Contorer and other Jewish community leaders support Black community initiatives, and the Black community vice-versa for Jewish programming. Dr. Richard Keidan, 68, of West Bloomfield and longtime Temple Israel member, in addition to founder and director of Detroit2Nepal Foundation, joined the bike ride for this cause.

“I chose to get involved in this event because I recognize the importance of the Black community having access to capital in an equitable fashion,” says Keidan, who met Dandridge in 2019 when Black Leaders Detroit was preparing to launch.

“Participating in ‘Ride for Equity’ was the perfect opportunity to grow all of our relationships — our personal relationships, the relationships between [the organizations], and the relationship between the Jewish and Black communities,” he adds.

Douglas BitonTi Stewart, executive director of the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation, echoes the same sentiment.

“Our founder Max Fisher knew the power of combined strength,” he explains. “He, along with other leaders such as Judge Damon Keith and Arthur Johnson, in 1967 formed New Detroit — a coalition of leaders and organizations from the communities to achieve racial equity.”

This “combined strength,” Stewart explains, is essential to ensuring businesses in the city that are Jewish, Black and of all backgrounds have the same access to capital.

“When our communities don’t work together, we are leaving opportunities on the table,” he says. “We are overlooking and underinvesting in ourselves and our combined potential.”

Ride for Equity participant Beth Brandvain, 66, of Farmington Hills and an Adat Shalom member and Hebrew Free Loan board member, describes a growing need for support.

“In the case of access to capital for Black entrepreneurs, having good credit and an excellent business history is not always enough,” she explains of roadblocks in systemic racism. “Black Leaders Detroit is there for those businesspeople when the bank is not.”.

Continuing Collaboration

All participants say the most impactful moments of the state-wide ride were the Speak for Yourself discussions that touched upon issues facing the Black community.

“My most memorable moment of the trip was listening to a business owner from Saginaw during one of the Speak for Yourself events BLD organizes along the way talk about how it feels to apply for a loan,” Stewart recalls.

The Black and female business owner restores power lines after disasters and weather events and has had hundreds of thousands in revenue. Still, she needed access to more capital to continue serving the community. Instead of being taken seriously as a business owner, she was forced to meet with the bank’s social responsibility officer.

Many similar stories impacting the Black business community were heard throughout the bike ride, which also stopped in Flint, Saginaw, Clare and Cadillac.

Altogether, around 150 people joined the kickoff ride from Detroit to Ferndale, and various cyclists joined the effort in different cities throughout the seven-day journey.

In total, 13 riders completed the 377-mile trek from start to finish.

Yet the collaboration doesn’t end here. In the months to follow, Contorer says Hebrew Free Loan and Black Leaders Detroit continue to plan programming and initiatives for the Jewish and Black communities to connect, grow and share their knowledge.

“The Jewish and Black communities have a long history, and it’s time to emphasize our common needs and goals, as opposed to pointing out potential differences,” Keidan says. “This is the time for understanding, respect, compassion and effective collaboration.”