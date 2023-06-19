Jonathan Guyer, Micah Kurzmann, Vadim Avshalumov, Sari Kurzmann, David Kurzmann, Aaron Schaer and Nathan Lada. Noah and Illana Stern. (FJA)
Frankel Jewish Academy celebrated its Annual Gala on May 11. More than 200 people joined the event at the Berman Center for Performing Arts to recognize distinguished alumni honoree David Kurzmann ’04 and distinguished staff honoree Pat Anderson.

Noah and Illana Stern.
Ross Partrich, Marc Weinbaum and Todd Fink
David and Kate Kurzmann with their children, Micah and Sari.
The event was a resounding success, bringing in significant funds and highlighting the critical role FJA plays in inspiring the next generation of community leaders. FJA would like to thank its generous donors and supporters who continue to make Jewish education their top priority.

Skylar Elbinger and Pat Anderson.
To view more photos and a video from the event, visit frankelja.org/gala.

JN Staff

