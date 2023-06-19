The event was a resounding success, bringing in significant funds and highlighting the critical role FJA plays in inspiring the next generation of community leaders.

Frankel Jewish Academy celebrated its Annual Gala on May 11. More than 200 people joined the event at the Berman Center for Performing Arts to recognize distinguished alumni honoree David Kurzmann ’04 and distinguished staff honoree Pat Anderson.

The event was a resounding success, bringing in significant funds and highlighting the critical role FJA plays in inspiring the next generation of community leaders. FJA would like to thank its generous donors and supporters who continue to make Jewish education their top priority.

To view more photos and a video from the event, visit frankelja.org/gala.