Detroit-area residents among graduates of Spertus Institute’s prestigious master’s programs.

Judaism teaches that it is important to pursue knowledge throughout our lives, not just in our early years. Learning strengthens our understanding of ourselves and the world around us. It grounds us in our history, expands our perspective and equips us to adapt in the face of change.

The 2023 graduates of Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership’s acclaimed master’s and doctoral programs embody this beautiful and vital Jewish tradition. Among them are two Detroit-area residents who received their masters of arts in Jewish professional studies, completing a creative leadership-building program designed to advance careers and strengthen the organizations that graduates serve.

Olivia Berlin of Bloomfield Hills has worked for Hillel of Metro Detroit since 2018, most recently as director of marketing and Jewish Life coordinator. She soon will begin a new position as senior Israel and Overseas associate at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Marci Bratt Bykat of Huntington Woods is an arts educator. “I learned that the work of a Jewish communal professional is integral to keeping our Jewish communities thriving,” she said. “The program was life changing!”

Berlin and Bykat join thousands of other Spertus alumni who advance Jewish organizations and communities around the world with Spertus-acquired knowledge and skills.

The 2023 graduation ceremony was held on Sunday, May 7, at Spertus Institute’s innovative downtown Chicago campus.

In his welcome to graduates and guests, Spertus President and CEO Dr. Dean P. Bell said: “Our graduates come from all kinds of backgrounds and bring a wide range of experiences. But an important thread unites them. They are all committed learners who reach thousands of people in the work they do every day. Having taught and learned with each of them, I can attest that they are remarkable ambassadors, spreading the light of Jewish learning and laying the groundwork for a better world.”

Those interested in becoming a future Spertus Institute graduate should visit spertus.edu for program and application information or contact Assistant Director of Recruitment Amie Barrish at abarrish@spertus.edu.