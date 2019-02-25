Jewish Telegraphic Agency News
Jewish Telegraphic Agency
- Israel’s far-right Otzma party is dangerous. I know because I banned its leader from the United States. 02/25/2019 5:38 PMPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brokered a deal to get a terrorist into the ruling coalition, writes a former U.S. Foreign Service officer. The post Israel’s far-right Otzma party is dangerous. I know because I banned its leader from the United States. appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.Noah Siegel
- Trial of former Nazi SS guard, 95, likely over because of his ill health 02/25/2019 4:51 PMJohann Rehbogen is accused of being complicit in the mass murders of several hundred prisoners at the Stutthof concentration camp. The post Trial of former Nazi SS guard, 95, likely over because of his ill health appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.Marcy Oster
- Palestinians accused of uprooting trees planted in memory of Jewish terror victim 02/25/2019 4:48 PMClashes broke out between settlers planting the trees and local Palestinians, which the Israeli army intervened to stop. The post Palestinians accused of uprooting trees planted in memory of Jewish terror victim appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.Marcy Oster
- Israeli institute invests $100 million in artificial intelligence to solve real-world problems 02/25/2019 4:31 PMOne scientist is using the octopus as a model for methods of diagnosis and treatment of disorders like Parkinson’s disease. The post Israeli institute invests $100 million in artificial intelligence to solve real-world problems appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.Larry Luxner
- Left-wing group protests Shabbat speech by ex-Israeli soldier at U of Texas Chabad 02/25/2019 3:22 PMChabad says the group disrespected their Shabbat services. IfNotNow says its actions have been mischaracterized. The post Left-wing group protests Shabbat speech by ex-Israeli soldier at U of Texas Chabad appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.Marcy Oster
- Britain completes ban of Hezbollah by adding its political arm 02/25/2019 1:26 PMThe country banned the Lebanese Islamist movement's armed wing in 2008. The post Britain completes ban of Hezbollah by adding its political arm appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.Marcy Oster
- 2 Israelis killed, 14 injured after boat capsizes on river in southern Chile 02/25/2019 12:58 PMHeavy rains that recently affected the region probably caused stronger currents. The post 2 Israelis killed, 14 injured after boat capsizes on river in southern Chile appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.Marcus M. Gilban
- Israeli director wins Oscar and cites his Holocaust survivor grandparents in acceptance speech 02/25/2019 4:42 AM“My grandparents are Holocaust survivors. The bigotry that they experienced in the Holocaust, we see that everywhere today, in America, in Europe," said Guy Nattiv. The post Israeli director wins Oscar and cites his Holocaust survivor grandparents in acceptance speech appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.Gabe Friedman
- Filmmaker Stanley Donen, director of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies at 94 02/24/2019 8:18 PMStanley Donen never received an Academy Award nomination but in 1998 was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement. The post Filmmaker Stanley Donen, director of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies at 94 appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.Marcy Oster
- Pittsburgh mayor visits Jerusalem memorial to Tree of Life shooting attack 02/24/2019 7:18 PMMayor Bill Peduto planted an olive tree next to the memorial plaque in the Keren Kayemet L’Israel-Jewish National Fund 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza to symbolize peace and continuity. The post Pittsburgh mayor visits Jerusalem memorial to Tree of Life shooting attack appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.Marcy Oster
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
2
Mon 25
CAREGIVER SUPPORT
February 14 1:30 PM - March 16 3:00 PM
Mon 25
BRIGHTER DAYS
February 17 1:00 PM - April 16 2:30 PM
Mon 25
KIDZONE EARLY RELEASE
February 24 12:00 PM - April 09 3:30 PM
Tue 26
NOSH KNOWLEDGE
February 26 12:00 AM
Tue 26
COFFEE CONNECTION
February 26 9:00 AM