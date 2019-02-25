Jewish Telegraphic Agency News

Israel’s far-right Otzma party is dangerous. I know because I banned its leader from the United States. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brokered a deal to get a terrorist into the ruling coalition, writes a former U.S. Foreign Service officer. The post Israel’s far-right Otzma party is dangerous. I know because I banned its leader from the United States. appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Noah Siegel

Trial of former Nazi SS guard, 95, likely over because of his ill health Johann Rehbogen is accused of being complicit in the mass murders of several hundred prisoners at the Stutthof concentration camp. The post Trial of former Nazi SS guard, 95, likely over because of his ill health appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Marcy Oster

Palestinians accused of uprooting trees planted in memory of Jewish terror victim Clashes broke out between settlers planting the trees and local Palestinians, which the Israeli army intervened to stop. The post Palestinians accused of uprooting trees planted in memory of Jewish terror victim appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Marcy Oster

Israeli institute invests $100 million in artificial intelligence to solve real-world problems One scientist is using the octopus as a model for methods of diagnosis and treatment of disorders like Parkinson’s disease. The post Israeli institute invests $100 million in artificial intelligence to solve real-world problems appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Larry Luxner

Left-wing group protests Shabbat speech by ex-Israeli soldier at U of Texas Chabad Chabad says the group disrespected their Shabbat services. IfNotNow says its actions have been mischaracterized. The post Left-wing group protests Shabbat speech by ex-Israeli soldier at U of Texas Chabad appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Marcy Oster

Britain completes ban of Hezbollah by adding its political arm The country banned the Lebanese Islamist movement's armed wing in 2008. The post Britain completes ban of Hezbollah by adding its political arm appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Marcy Oster

2 Israelis killed, 14 injured after boat capsizes on river in southern Chile Heavy rains that recently affected the region probably caused stronger currents. The post 2 Israelis killed, 14 injured after boat capsizes on river in southern Chile appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Marcus M. Gilban

Israeli director wins Oscar and cites his Holocaust survivor grandparents in acceptance speech “My grandparents are Holocaust survivors. The bigotry that they experienced in the Holocaust, we see that everywhere today, in America, in Europe," said Guy Nattiv. The post Israeli director wins Oscar and cites his Holocaust survivor grandparents in acceptance speech appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Gabe Friedman

Filmmaker Stanley Donen, director of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies at 94 Stanley Donen never received an Academy Award nomination but in 1998 was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement. The post Filmmaker Stanley Donen, director of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies at 94 appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Marcy Oster