Thursday, July 14, 2022
Covers of Jewish News through the ages.

Looking Back: 80 Years Serving the Community

Mike Smith
Torah

Torah Portion: Achieving Healing Through Blessing

Rabbi Nate DeGroot
Howard and Robin Schwartz at the unveiling of the photo.

How The Who and the Queen Ended up Helping Teens with...

Nathan Vicar
LEFT: Volunteer teacher Rabbi Weinberg leads a class. RIGHT: Rabbi Elya Silfen.

Bringing Judaism to the World: Meet Rabbi Elya Silfen, Founder of...

Ashley Zlatopolsky
East Lansing's Congregation Shaarey Zedek

A ‘Capital’ Congregation: East Lansing’s Congregation Shaarey Zedek Serves Multiple Denominations

Danny Schwartz
The inscription on the Supreme Court building reads “equal justice under law.”

The Re-Christening of America

Rabbi Aaron Starr
Lindsay Ottersen

Helping the Community Grow: Meet Lindsay Ottersen, the Volunteer Who Keeps...

Rachel Sweet
Chickpea

Hold Onto Your Hummus: Global Chickpea Supply Could Drop 20% this...

Jewish Telegraphic Agency
Monty Norman

Monty Norman, British Jewish ‘James Bond’ Theme Composer, Dies at 94

Jewish Telegraphic Agency
The Well Inc.

The Well Inc. is a New Peer-Mentorship Program to Help Explore...

Rachel Sweet
Page 1 of 1,017

