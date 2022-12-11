Sunday, December 11, 2022
Michael and Elliot Foon

Family-Owned Admiral Metals Evolves for 90 Years

Shari Cohen - 0

A Word of Torah: Physical Fear, Moral Distress

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks - 0
Alex Lewis was a leader on and off the court this season for the Birmingham Seaholm High School boys tennis team.

Two-Time State Champion

Steve Stein - 0

Here’s To – December 2022

JN Staff - 0

Looking Back: Freedom Sunday

Mike Smith - 0
Security personnel at the scene of a terror attack near the entrance to Jerusalem, Nov. 23, 2022.

Purely Commentary: Feelings and Thoughts on a Day of Terror

Guest Column - 0
Kristen Gross, Yolanda Lewis, Brenda Rosenberg and Paul Blatt

Faces & Places: Trade Secrets Raises Money to Empower Women

JN Staff - 0

Gift Guide: Give a Gift That Will Be an Experience

Shari Cohen - 0

Gift Guide: Festive December Sales at Council Re | Sale Shop

JN Staff - 0

Forum on Security, Antisemitism and Law Enforcement in Jewish Detroit

JN Staff - 0
123...1,077Page 1 of 1,077

Follow us on Instagram @detroitjewishnews

© 2022 The Jewish News, All rights reserved. Refine Your Website