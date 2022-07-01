News
Friday, July 1, 2022
The Detroit Jewish News
A New Strategic Plan for Jewish Family Service
Perry Ohren
-
07/01/2022 9:30 AM
0
Looking Back: A Stalwart on Broadway Street
Mike Smith
-
07/01/2022 8:00 AM
0
New Book Looks at How Wayne State’s Law School has Evolved...
JN Staff
-
06/30/2022 6:30 PM
0
Ann Arbor Conductor Adds New Role in Kansas to His Schedule
Suzanne Chessler
-
06/30/2022 5:00 PM
0
NCJW Leads ‘Abortion is a Jewish Value’ Rally at Temple Israel
Yevgeniya Gazman
-
06/30/2022 3:30 PM
0
A Lifelong ‘Camper’: Meet Julie Trepeck Harris, Tamarack Camps’ Vice President...
Ashley Zlatopolsky
-
06/30/2022 2:00 PM
0
Naftali Bennett Won’t Run in Israel’s Upcoming Elections
Jewish Telegraphic Agency
-
06/30/2022 12:30 PM
0
Federation Announces 2022 Annual Campaign Results
Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit
-
06/30/2022 11:00 AM
0
Jewish Bar Association of Michigan Celebrates Law’s Shining Stars
David Sachs
-
06/30/2022 9:30 AM
0
Kids Kicking Cancer Holds its First in-Person ‘Belting Ceremony’ Since the...
Bryan Gottlieb
-
06/30/2022 8:00 AM
0
