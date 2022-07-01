Friday, July 1, 2022
JFS Logo

A New Strategic Plan for Jewish Family Service

Perry Ohren - 0
Simmons & Clark featured in the Jewish Chronicle

Looking Back: A Stalwart on Broadway Street

Mike Smith - 0
"Detroit’s Wayne State University Law School: Future Leaders in the Legal Community" Cover

New Book Looks at How Wayne State’s Law School has Evolved...

JN Staff - 0
Yaniv Segal

Ann Arbor Conductor Adds New Role in Kansas to His Schedule

Suzanne Chessler - 0
People read personal stories of abortion from the stage.

NCJW Leads ‘Abortion is a Jewish Value’ Rally at Temple Israel

Yevgeniya Gazman - 0
Julie Trepeck Harris with her husband, Billy Harris, and 8-year-old son, Ethan.

A Lifelong ‘Camper’: Meet Julie Trepeck Harris, Tamarack Camps’ Vice President...

Ashley Zlatopolsky - 0
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2022.

Naftali Bennett Won’t Run in Israel’s Upcoming Elections

Jewish Telegraphic Agency - 0
Holding Heart

Federation Announces 2022 Annual Campaign Results

Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit - 0
Judicial honorees Judge Michelle Friedman Appel and Judge Bernard Friedman are flanked by JBAM board members Eric Berlin, Jordan Zuppke, Rachel Loebl Serman, Ellie Mosko, David Sachs, Nargiz Nesimova and Andrew Cohen.

Jewish Bar Association of Michigan Celebrates Law’s Shining Stars

David Sachs - 0
Zevi Berman, age 7, a student at Yeshiva Beth Yehudah receives his first-time belt from Cindy Cohn, KKC’s longtime director of programming.

Kids Kicking Cancer Holds its First in-Person ‘Belting Ceremony’ Since the...

Bryan Gottlieb - 0
123...1,012Page 1 of 1,012

Follow us on Instagram @detroitjewishnews

© 2022 The Jewish News, All rights reserved. Refine Your Website